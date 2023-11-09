Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
[09.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,115,491.00
|USD
|0
|42,326,856.58
|5.9486
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,739,940.00
|EUR
|0
|14,777,130.92
|5.3932
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|2,010,151.00
|GBP
|820,000.00
|16,083,126.65
|8.001
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,974,505.79
|7.242