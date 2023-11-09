Novel Brands: ElectriFresh Announces an Odor Eliminator Free of Toxic Fragrances

WAYNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / The team at ElectriFresh has created a 100% safe, fragrance-free odor eliminator that's made from just water, salt and electricity.





"We're so excited to launch ElectriFresh and introduce a truly non-toxic odor eliminator to the market," said Devon Israni, founder and CEO at ElectriFresh. "Eliminating endocrine-disrupting chemicals is a top priority for many people, as public health experts are increasingly concerned about the toxicity of our environment." He then added, "Far too often, I read labels that claim to be safe around kids and pets, then turn to the back and find ethanol or 'fragrance' - which can be any number of toxic chemicals."

After national studies revealed traditional air and fabric fresheners can cause health risks like cancer and respiratory problems, it's no surprise ElectriFresh is quickly becoming the #1 best-selling natural deodorizer in 2023.

Water, Salt & Electricity?

ElectriFresh is an enhanced form of Electrolyzed Water - a solution that is made by passing an electrical current through saltwater. This process breaks down the salt and water particles, which then recombine to form two naturally occurring compounds that instantly eliminate odor molecules - forever.

ElectriFresh is stronger than big-brand odor eliminators yet is 100% safe for people, pets, plants and the planet.

How is ElectriFresh different from traditional air & fabric fresheners?

Big-name air and fabric fresheners don't even compare. After all, they can contain over 100 toxic chemicals, ingredients you can't pronounce, and are extremely dangerous if consumed (which can easily happen if you have kids or pets crawling around the floor).

In comparison, ElectriFresh is 100% safe. Plus, it instantly eliminates odors at the molecular level, rather than masking nasty smells like traditional air fresheners.

Something that makes ElectriFresh extra special is how it's made in the United States, which brings a lot of peace of mind knowing the facilities are up to date and close to home.

This product is revolutionizing the cleaning industry - it's about time something like this was invented.

Where can you use ElectriFresh?

Any place you don't want to use toxic fragrances? How about everywhere - Furniture, Blankets, Your Bed, Pet's Bed, Litter Boxes, Chew Toys, Clothing, Sports/Gym Equipment, Fabrics, Bathrooms, Kitchens & More.

Where can you purchase ElectriFresh?

Visit the official website or Amazon.

