Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify and the HESS Consortium Partner to Transform Campus Experiences

This New Strategic Partnership Supports Student-Centric Innovation for HESS Member Institutions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / The future of digital campus experiences for independent colleges and universities in the U.S. gets brighter as the HESS Consortium and Pathify announce their strategic partnership ahead of the highly anticipated HESS Consortium National Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

With 350+ member institutions, the HESS Consortium includes over a dozen Pathify customers including St. Mary's College, St. John's University-New York, Seton Hill University and Rollins College. This partnership offers the opportunity for HESS members to unify their technology stacks under Pathify's portal, creating personalized modern student experiences.

Keith Fowlkes, Executive Director of the HESS Consortium, expressed his excitement, stating, "We're thrilled about officially partnering with Pathify. Their vendor-agnostic approach aligns seamlessly with the numerous apps and solutions our members use, and their dedication to the student experience and ability to consolidate tech investments makes life easier for IT leaders and administrators."

In addition to discounted pricing, the partnership ensures premium implementation support and success services tailored specifically for consortium members. "We've had the privilege of witnessing HESS's values and mission through collaborations with several of their member institutions," said Matt Hammond, Chief Revenue Officer at Pathify. "We are excited about extending our impact across a broader spectrum of HESS members."

This partnership expands Pathify's recent collaboration efforts, including those with the Foundation for California Community Colleges, the Georgia Independent College Association (GICA), and the Kansas Independent College Association (KICA).

About HESS Consortium

The HESS (Higher Education Systems & Services) Consortium is a dynamic network and community of practice for technology and business leaders in private, non-profit higher education. Founded in 2014 on the principles of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, the consortium explores cutting-edge solutions and best practices across higher ed technology, including cloud connectivity, information security, and learning management.

Learn more at hessconsortium.org.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

