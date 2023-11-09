Deagen Fairclough has been unveiled as the first confirmed entry with Hitech Grand Prix for the 2024 ROKiT F4 British Championship. The move will see ROKiT become team sponsor for Hitech ahead of the new season.

The British driver finished third in the 2023 British F4 Championship, earning his opportunity on the grid at the inaugural ROKiT Racing Stars final shoot-out last year. Fairclough hopes to add more wins as he embarks on a renewed campaign in the series, switching to 2023 Team Runner's Up, Hitech, for the new season.

The 17-year-old racer started his career in karting at the age of 5 and moved to closed-wheel cars at 13. More recently, he embarked on the 2022 ROKiT Racing Star eSports competition and went on to win a fully-funded British F4 drive for 2023. He impressed with three race wins, seven podiums and several fastest laps to finish third overall in his maiden year in single-seaters.

Fairclough now looks towards a successful second season in the UK-based series, which is set to get underway on 27th 28th April at Donington Park. Ten events will feature 30 races, once again supporting the British Touring Car Championship.

"We are delighted to announce Deagen into our British F4 line-up for 2024", said Oliver Oakes, Hitech's Team Principal. "He is a proven race winner and we are looking forward to developing him as a driver to be a Championship contender in 2024. I would like to thank ROKiT for placing their trust in Hitech, as well as welcoming them to the team as a sponsor."

"We're very excited to see Deagen joining Hitech for the 2024 season and, given his meteoric development last year, including 3 race wins in the last 3 race weekends, we are very confident he will be a serious contender for the championship next year. Deagen's development as a driver is particularly pleasing for me because giving someone like Deagen the opportunity to demonstrate their talent in a fully-funded F4 car, when they otherwise don't have the means to race in the championship, is precisely what we set out to achieve with ROKiT Racing Star," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of the ROKiT group of Companies.

Deagen Fairclough added, "Winning the ROKiT Racing Star competition last year enabled me to race in the 2023 F4 season which was a fantastic learning curve for me and I was pleased with the developments and improvements I made through the season. I am so excited to be joining Hitech GP and am delighted to have the continued sponsorship from Jonathan's ROKiT Group. I can't wait to get started!"

