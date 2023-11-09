Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
09.11.23
16:56 Uhr
136,90 Euro
-1,30
-0,94 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2023 | 16:50
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

What Tech Type are You? IBM SkillsBuild Helps Learners Find their Path

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Consider this: a quiz to guide you to your unique fit for tech skills based on your strengths and interests. Find your future with this personalized assessment, bringing you one step closer to new skills to enhance your career in tech and key skills like artificial intelligence (AI). And it takes less than 5 minutes.

Find your future, find your Tech Type

This quiz is a science-based psychometric assessment… or in simpler terms, it's an interest profiler. Questions are designed to find out what you like and what you don't in order to determine your Tech Type.

Based on your Tech Type, you will receive learning recommendations for IBM SkillsBuild, that can be the pathway to new tech career opportunities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801712/what-tech-type-are-you-ibm-skillsbuild-helps-learners-find-their-path

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
