What Tech Type are You? IBM SkillsBuild Helps Learners Find their Path

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Consider this: a quiz to guide you to your unique fit for tech skills based on your strengths and interests. Find your future with this personalized assessment, bringing you one step closer to new skills to enhance your career in tech and key skills like artificial intelligence (AI). And it takes less than 5 minutes.

Find your future, find your Tech Type

This quiz is a science-based psychometric assessment… or in simpler terms, it's an interest profiler. Questions are designed to find out what you like and what you don't in order to determine your Tech Type.

Based on your Tech Type, you will receive learning recommendations for IBM SkillsBuild, that can be the pathway to new tech career opportunities.

