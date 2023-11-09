Disc Medicine Inc: Disc Medicine Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Completed enrollment of BEACON and AURORA trials of bitopertin in erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP); BEACON expanded to include adolescents

Data from all adult patients in BEACON to be presented in an oral presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2023), including the preliminary analysis of the precedented pivotal endpoint, cumulative time in sunlight over 6 months on days without pain

Preliminary pharmacodynamic data from the ongoing phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with myelofibrosis (MF) and anemia to be presented in a poster at ASH 2023, including changes in hemoglobin levels

Data from the first 28 mg cohort of the phase 1b/2 study of DISC-0974 in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease who are not receiving dialysis (NDD-CKD) to be presented as a part of a management call during ASH 2023

Initiated a Phase 1 trial of DISC-3405, an anti-TMPRSS6 antibody, in healthy volunteers and received fast track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV)



WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided an update on recent program and corporate developments.

"We made tremendous progress this quarter in advancing our portfolio, including a major milestone of completing enrollment of both BEACON and AURORA studies within a year, as well as advancing our third development program into the clinic," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Disc. "We're looking forward to the ASH 2023 meeting in December, when we will be presenting updated interim data from BEACON, as well as initial data for DISC-0974 in MF and CKD."

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Bitopertin: GlyT1 Inhibitor (Heme Synthesis Modulator)

Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally-administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy.

Completed enrollment for both BEACON, an open-label Phase 2 clinical study of bitopertin in patients with EPP and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP), and AURORA a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study of bitopertin in adults with EPP

Expanded enrollment of BEACON to include adolescents (ages 12-18)

Updated BEACON data from all patients and with longer duration of therapy will be presented at ASH 2023, including measures of protoporphyrin IX (PPIX), photosensitivity, quality of life, safety, and tolerability, as well as preliminary analysis of the precedented pivotal endpoint, cumulative time in light over 6 months on days without pain

Topline AURORA data is expected to be presented in early 2024

DISC-0974: Anti-Hemojuvelin Antibody (Hepcidin Suppression)

DISC-0974 is an investigational anti-hemojuvelin monoclonal antibody and is designed to suppress hepcidin production and increase serum iron levels in patients suffering from anemia of inflammation.

Ongoing enrollment and dose escalation in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study in MF patients with severe anemia on stable background therapy; initial data from 10-20 patients in the dose-escalation phase of the study, including safety and changes in hepcidin, iron, and hemoglobin levels, will be presented at ASH 2023

Ongoing enrollment and dose escalation in a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease who are not receiving dialysis (NDD-CKD); initial data from the 28 mg cohort will be presented as part of a management call in December

DISC-3405: Anti-TMPRSS6 Antibody (Hepcidin Induction)

DISC-3405 is an investigational, anti-TMPRSS6 (Transmembrane Serine Protease 6, also known as Matriptase-2) monoclonal antibody designed to increase hepcidin production and restrict serum iron.

Initiated a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in October 2023

Received FDA fast track designation in September 2023 for DISC-3405 for the treatment of PV

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $370.5 million as of September 30, 2023, which are expected to fund our operational plans well into 2026.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $370.5 million as of September 30, 2023, which are expected to fund our operational plans well into 2026.

Research and Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily driven by the progression of Disc's portfolio, including bitopertin's ongoing two Phase 2 clinical studies and drug manufacturing, study initiation for DISC-3405, and increased headcount.

General and Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount.

Net Loss: Net loss was $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Although operating expenses increased in the current period relative to the prior period due to increased product development activities, these increases were offset by increased interest income and the absence of the change in fair value of the derivative liability related to a one-time share issuance obligation to F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. in connection with the bitopertin license agreement which was settled in late 2022.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) ? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2023 ? 2022 ? 2023 ? 2022 Operating expenses: ? ? ? ? Research and development ? $ 14,419 ? $ 7,886 ? $ 46,699 ? $ 23,421 General and administrative ? 4,539 ? 2,593 ? 14,712 ? 9,033 Total operating expenses ? 18,958 ? 10,479 ? 61,411 ? 32,454 Loss from operations ? (18,958) ? (10,479) ? (61,411) ? (32,454) Other income (expense), net 4,856 ? (5,671) ? 8,628 ? (3,129) Income tax expense ? (20) - (67) - Net loss ? $ (14,122) ? $ (16,150) ? $ (52,850) ? $ (35,583) Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted ? 24,316,817 960,317 21,605,202 943,058 Net loss per share-basic and diluted ? $ (0.58) ? $ (16.82) ? $ (2.45) ? $ (37.73)

DISC MEDICINE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) ? September 30, December 31, ? 2023 ? 2022 Assets ? ? Cash and cash equivalents ? $ 370,541 ? $ 194,611 Other current assets ? 3,722 ? 3,880 Total current assets ? 374,263 ? 198,491 Non-current assets ? 2,234 1,714 Total assets ? $ 376,497 ? $ 200,205 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity ? ? Current liabilities ? $ 14,416 ? $ 22,578 Non-current liabilities ? 3,107 ? 1,027 Total liabilities ? 17,523 ? 23,605 Total stockholders' equity ? 358,974 ? 176,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity ? $ 376,497 ? $ 200,205

