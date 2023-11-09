The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 08 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 08 November 2023 84.07p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 82.13p per ordinary share

09 November 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45