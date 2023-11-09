Eimskipafelag Islands hf.: Changes in Executive Management

Bödvar Örn Kristinsson, Executive Vice President of Iceland Domestic Operations, has been appointed Managing Director of Eimskip Netherlands which is a part of Eimskip's International Division as of next week. Eimskip Netherland in Rotterdam is one of Eimskip's largest offices and operations outside of Iceland and a key port in the Company's extensive transportation network and provides a wide range of logistic services and employing over one hundred employees.

Bödvar Örn has worked for Eimskip for almost 20 years and has extensive knowledge of the Company and the transportation sector and his experience will further strengthen the operation and development in the Netherlands and support the Company's strong service offering. Bödvar holds a B.Sc. degree in Business Administration from Bifrost University in Iceland and a M.Sc. in Transportation Economics and Logistics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Bödvar will support the management team in Iceland over the next few weeks as needed until the position has been filled.



For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.