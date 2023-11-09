Press release

9 November 2023, 16:15

Susanna Zethelius new CFO of Sdiptech AB (publ)

Susanna Zethelius new CFO of Sdiptech as of May 2024

Susanna Zethelius takes over as the new CFO of Sdiptech AB and will be part of the company's management team. Susanna will take up her position in May 2024 and succeeds the current CFO Bengt Lejdström, who will take over as President and CEO of the company at the end of the year, as previously announced.

Susanna Zethelius most recently served as CFO at listed Pricer. Prior to that, she held a number of leading roles, including CFO, for Clear Channel in Scandinavia. She also has experience in management consulting and banking. Susanna holds a MSc in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"Sdiptech is an exciting company with a clear focus and an interesting growth journey. I feel a strong commitment to the new responsibility, and I look forward to being involved and contributing with my experience to the company's continued development", says Susanna Zethelius.

Bengt Lejdström, CFO and coming CEO of Sdiptech: "We are very pleased to welcome Susanna to Sdiptech. With her experience and expertise from the stock exchange, international groups and demanding roles in the financial field, we are convinced that Susanna will contribute a lot to our future development."

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 9 November 2023 at 16:15 CET.