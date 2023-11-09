American Resort Management, LLC and Sports Hospitality Ventures, LLC Announce Exciting New Partnership

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / American Resort Management, LLC (ARM), a distinguished destination resort management and development company, is pleased to announce a promising partnership with Sports Hospitality Ventures (SHV), the exclusive licensee of Sports Illustrated Resorts, LLC (SI Resorts). Together, they are collaborating to introduce the SI Resorts brand to the marketplace, offering a fusion of high-quality experiential lodging and immersive, active lifestyle experiences highlighted by 70 years-worth of world-class sports media IP.

American Resort Management Logo

ARM, a renowned industry leader in lodging and resort operations with specialization in indoor waterparks, hotels, attractions, and destination resort market, is enthusiastic about leveraging its expertise to facilitate the successful launch of SI Resorts. This collaboration signifies ARM's commitment to delivering unparalleled resort experiences.

SHV is dedicated to curating exceptional locations for marquee projects and creating immersive environments within them. The team at SHV comprises of industry experts with a vision to elevate the SI Resorts brand into a global sensation.

SI Resorts, a recently unveiled hospitality brand, brings the iconic Sports Illustrated legacy to life in dynamic new resorts. With a commitment to quality, cutting-edge immersive experiences, and attractions, SI Resorts offers customers more than just a place to stay. It is an attraction designed to enhance the guest experience and cater to those seeking a blend of hospitality, entertainment and an active lifestyle.

Key Highlights of SI Resorts:

Cutting-edge immersive experiences

World-class sports media IP

Trusted brand affiliation

Developed around an active lifestyle.

Access to a large and loyal fan base

"SI Resorts is more than just a hotel; it is an attraction unto itself and a strong addition to expand an already established brand," said Richard Coleman, CEO at ARM. "In today's market, customers seek destinations that offer enhanced experiences and activities, especially those affiliated with a trusted brand like Sports Illustrated. We are thrilled to collaborate with SHV to make SI Resorts a premier destination for travelers and sports enthusiasts."

"Our goal at Sports Illustrated Resorts is to deliver an exhilarating and interactive experience to our guests while highlighting this legacy brand and the 70 years of Sports Illustrated," affirmed Chris Schroeder, CEO of SHV. "Teaming up with American Resort Management ensures that travelers will not only surpass their expectations but also enjoy a world-class experience like no other."

This partnership marks a significant step in bringing SI Resorts to the forefront of the hospitality industry, promising an array of exciting experiences for guests worldwide.

About American Resort Management, LLC (ARM):

American Resort Management, LLC (ARM) is a leading destination resort management and development company with extensive experience in lodging and resort operations, specializing in Indoor Waterpark Resorts and destination resorts. ARM is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and is dedicated to innovation and excellence in the industry.

About Experiential Ventures Hospitality (EVH):

Sports Hospitality Ventures, LLC is the licensee of Sports Illustrated Resorts, LLC focused on developing and delivering immersive environments and high-impact locations for marquee projects. SHV's team comprises industry experts who are passionate about creating exceptional hospitality experiences.

Contact Information

Carl Foy

Vice President of Marketing

cfoy@armpallc.com

832-693-3609

