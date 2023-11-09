All-In Nutritionals Transforms a?Tragic Event into a Powerful Mission-Driven Health & Wellness Company

Founder and formulator of All-In Nutritionals, Lindsey Duncan, CN, ND, and his wife Molly Duncan, CLC, speak about the painful and dramatic story behind their mission, the heartbeat of their company.

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Since the launch of Vitalized Silver, the company's first Colloidal Silver supplement, All-In Nutritionals has expanded its offerings at a rapid rate, offering nearly 50 health care products, with many more in the pipeline.

Embarking on All-In Nutritionals' mission in May 2021, along with two sister companies, Tattoos of My Soul and Revive Events, founder and CEO Lindsey Duncan utilizes nearly 40 years of experience in the wellness industry, including winning numerous awards, to create his formulations and health supplement products that have attracted a client base of celebrities, professional athletes, and former presidents.??

Referring to All-In Nutritionals as a "warrior for the consumer," Lindsey Duncan believes in fighting on the consumer's behalf and benefit. "Most companies out there are fighting for profit, market share, and for the growth of their business. We, on the other hand, are fighting for our customers by cutting zero corners and offering the highest-quality supplements possible at a great price. We know by doing this, company growth will naturally occur."??

This overall warrior theme ties back to Duncan's personal story. On Feb. 12, 2020, five years after retiring, Lindsey Duncan and his wife Molly were ambushed and nearly gunned down in the driveway of their home by Lindsey's former wife and her current husband. It was an extremely violent and premeditated event, with both offenders highly armed, masked, and utilizing hidden cameras to monitor the Duncans.??

"It was the biggest shock and tragedy of my life," Lindsey said, "and the aftermath left both Molly and me reeling. As we worked through the healing process, it became apparent to us both that we had survived an unsurvivable situation for a very significant reason. Even the sheriff who was on the scene said we had a better chance of winning the lottery than we had to survive what we had been through."??

"In a sense, we had to be warriors for our own lives," said Molly Duncan. "We unexpectedly were faced with a life-or-death situation in the driveway of our own home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and when something like this occurs, you must fight within that moment to survive, but also continue to fight afterward so you can heal on all levels."??

"The mission of my previous companies veered drastically from what I originally intended it to be; this left a very sour taste in my mouth," said Lindsey Duncan. "Molly and I had made a solemn promise to one another; we'd never get involved in business again. I had closed that 'corporate' chapter in my life. I had completely walked away. Our plan was to simply enjoy my retirement."??

The couple realized that they were supposed to do something good with their lives and help people heal.?"The story and mission behind All-In Nutritionals are really very simple," Lindsey said. "We help people find their strength and heal. The struggle can be the ultimate catalyst to strength if you have the right tools and if you have the right fight in you … the warrior mentality. Molly and I know what this is like firsthand."?

"We are in the business of giving people these tools through our health supplements, education, online classes, coaching, health retreats, and much more," added Lindsey. "We want to inspire our customers to be warriors on behalf of their own health and the health of their loved ones because without your physical and mental health, you have nothing."?

Lindsey and Molly explain that while they are running three businesses, the feel and energy of these companies are unlike anything they've ever done before.??

"Our feel is the opposite of a for-profit corporation. There are no investors here, no board of directors, no 'suits and ties' if you will," Lindsey said. "We run these three companies with one goal in mind: to meet the needs of our customers and give them anything and everything they need to reach optimal wellness. We truly are warriors for the consumer."??

Molly also reflected on the mission and purpose of the company. "I know we are fulfilling our purpose," she said. "When the tragedy happened, I never would have imagined so much good would come from it. I can honestly say I've become grateful for this hardship because I know for a fact we would not be doing this amazing work without it."??

"Our commitment to overall wellness and the fight for health translates into every formula, product, class, retreat, podcast, blog, and decision we make," said Lindsey. "It translates into everything. In short, our personal story that birthed the mission behind this company is what sets us apart from everything else out there. It's simply the heartbeat of all we do." ?

Start your journey towards a healthier you with All-In Nutritionals' all-natural and ingredient-tested supplements by visiting https://www.allinnutritionals.com/ and discovering the best supplements that will work for you.

About All-In Nutritionals??

Founded and created by master formulator, herbalist, doctor of naturopathy, and certified nutritionist Lindsey Duncan, All-In Nutritionals is the leading provider of all-natural, pure, clinically studied and ingredient-tested supplements to aid people in nourishing, balancing, cleansing, and supporting the human body. All-In Nutritionals uses organic, wild-harvested, non-GMO ingredients that are grown and harvested in their natural state and are masterfully formulated for both long-term and short-term success. All products are manufactured in All-In Nutritionals' pristine and FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Springfield, Ohio.

