Pro-ficiency Has Been Named a Winner of the 'TBJ Fastest 50' Award by the Triangle Business Journal

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / The Triangle Business Journal has named Pro-ficiency a winner of the 'TBJ Fastest 50' award, placing Pro-ficiency 31st out of 50 recipients. This award recognizes the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Triangle region of North Carolina.

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of simulation-based training solutions in life sciences. By using a proprietary simulation approach combined with deep subject matter expertise, learners achieve understanding and life science leaders gain insight into learner competency and potential risk areas.

Pro-ficiency's inclusion on the Fastest 50 list is a testament to the company's rapid growth and its innovative approach to simulation-based training. The company's solutions enable learners to achieve deep understanding and competency in complex life science concepts, while also providing life science leaders with critical insights into their teams' performance.

"We are honored to be named among the Triangle Business Journal's Fastest 50," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Pro-ficiency. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to developing innovative solutions that help our customers achieve their goals."

Pro-ficiency recently acquired Compass Group Partners, a prominent family of companies specializing in medical communications for the life sciences industry. This acquisition has expanded Pro-ficiency's capabilities into the medical affairs and commercial space, opening new avenues for innovation across all service offerings of the combined company. See the press release to learn more: https://pro-ficiency.newswire.com/news/pro-ficiency-acquires-compass-group-partners-and-affiliated-assets-22059994

With its continued growth and innovation, Pro-ficiency is well-positioned to continue leading the way in simulation-based training for the life sciences industry.

About Pro-ficiency

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of simulation-based training and compliance solutions for clinical trials. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, anchored by their innovation in customized, virtual training simulations, training and compliance monitoring tools, and real-time data & predictive analytics. Combined with protocol optimization, process visualization tools and professional production video capabilities, Pro-ficiency achieves improved intelligence for learners and critical risk intelligence for leaders. Learn more at pro-ficiency.com.

