BluShark Digital LLC: BluShark Digital Shortlisted as an 'SEO Agency of the Year' Finalist in the 2023 US Agency Awards

Award Categories are Judged by a Panel of Leading In-House Professionals Who Follow a Robust Two-Step Judging Process to Determine a Shortlist and Overall Winners

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / BluShark Digital, a leader in law firm SEO and digital marketing, has been honored by US Agency Awards as a shortlisted agency in the "SEO Agency of the Year" category. BluShark Digital has established itself as a best-in-class digital agency, known for helping businesses achieve online prominence through cutting-edge digital marketing strategies. The agency's success is rooted in its four fundamental pillars: high-quality technical optimization, sophisticated content curation, authoritative link-building and local optimization.

BluShark Digital LLC

BluShark Digital Employees

The US Agency Awards stand as a beacon of excellence, honoring the best digital marketing agencies across various domains, from creativity and design to digital and technology and from PR to Not-For-Profit. These awards celebrate outstanding campaigns, agency culture and the dedicated teams behind these accomplishments.

BluShark Digital's application for this distinction outlined the agency's creative solutions to Google's Vicinity Algorithm Update and accompanying case study that detailed valuable insights, helping clients improve their local search rankings. The application also discussed the challenges of rapidly changing AI best practices in the digital marketing space and the efforts to leverage this new technology as a means to innovate.

BluShark Digital's commitment to excellence has been further validated by its inclusion in Inc.'s 2023 Fastest-Growing Private Companies of the Mid-Atlantic Region list, where it secured an impressive rank of No. 123, thanks to an extraordinary 82% 2-Year Growth. The company also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022, ranking #3,730 for significant business growth. Furthermore, the Canadian Business Review Board (CBRB) recognized the agency as "A Best Business in America" in 2022, underscoring the agency's exceptional contributions to the industry.

The winners of the 2023 US Agency Awards will be announced at a gala event on Nov. 16, 2023, and through the website, celebrating the exceptional achievements of agencies like BluShark Digital that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in digital marketing.

For more information about BluShark Digital and its innovative SEO and digital marketing services, please visit our website at https://blusharkdigital.com/.

About BluShark Digital, LLC

BluShark Digital was founded with the vision of lifting the confusion around Search Engine Optimization (SEO) by implementing cutting-edge marketing techniques that help businesses stand out from the pack. BluShark puts clients first, developing innovative, viable and successful SEO solutions for all businesses, regardless of their practice or size.

BluShark Digital is made up of multiple departments that are each dedicated to specific facets of digital marketing, including technical optimization, content creation, link building and social media management. Book an appointment or call to learn more at (202) 952-9794.

Contact Information

Will Goldman

Media Communications Supervisor

williamgoldman@blusharkdigital.com

202 -768-0936

SOURCE: BluShark Digital LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801740/blushark-digital-shortlisted-as-an-seo-agency-of-the-year-finalist-in-the-2023-us-agency-awards