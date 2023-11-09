Attributes 264% revenue growth to its ability to help customers consolidate tech investments while increasing pipeline, conversions, and win rates

Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Clari grew 264% from 2019 to 2022.

Clari attributes its rapid growth to rising customer adoption of the company's AI-powered Revenue Platform, the only enterprise platform that helps revenue teams execute every internal and external revenue workflow -including forecasting, sales engagement, conversation intelligence, deal management, mutual action plans, and more. As organizations increasingly consolidate their RevTech investments on a single platform, Clari is grateful to its growing customer base for trusting the Clari platform to run their end-to-end revenue process.

"In challenging economic times, every drop of revenue counts," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne. "Our growth is directly attributable to our ability to help companies replace decades-old tech CRM, spreadsheets, and BI tools with a complete Revenue Platform proven to stop revenue leak and increase pipeline, conversions, and win rates. We are honored by this recognition from Deloitte and are grateful for the 1,500+ Clari customers that inspire and drive our teams every day."

"Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work, and perseverance can lead to success."

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

