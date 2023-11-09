Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
09.11.23
09:31 Uhr
5,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,75018:34
5,6505,70018:21
09.11.2023 | 18:12
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

9 November 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 485.479p. The highest price paid per share was 491.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 472.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0248% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,919,300 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,338,642. Rightmove holds 11,796,138 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1000

472.80

08:07:34

122

472.80

08:07:34

1143

474.10

08:14:10

1354

473.90

08:22:09

832

473.90

08:22:09

699

473.80

08:22:09

87

473.80

08:22:09

87

473.90

08:22:09

369

473.90

08:22:09

1189

473.80

08:22:09

1105

475.90

08:40:04

1000

475.90

08:40:04

245

475.90

08:40:04

200

477.80

08:43:50

932

477.80

08:43:50

890

477.80

08:43:50

342

477.80

08:43:50

232

477.60

08:44:02

1035

477.60

08:44:02

733

477.60

08:44:12

610

477.70

08:44:12

1136

477.70

08:44:26

11

477.60

08:44:31

390

477.60

08:44:31

735

477.60

08:44:31

1266

477.80

08:46:16

725

477.80

08:46:16

550

477.80

08:46:16

1212

478.10

08:46:42

1184

478.10

08:46:42

225

477.80

08:47:37

1029

477.80

08:47:37

1299

479.70

08:52:47

2626

479.70

08:52:47

1267

479.60

08:52:47

699

479.00

08:52:47

600

479.00

08:52:47

699

479.10

08:52:47

519

479.10

08:52:47

43

479.10

08:52:47

1206

479.00

08:53:41

76

479.00

08:53:41

1283

478.50

08:53:50

1096

477.80

08:56:43

699

477.60

08:56:43

459

477.60

08:56:43

543

480.00

09:02:40

637

480.00

09:02:40

3303

480.00

09:02:40

1155

480.00

09:02:40

1075

480.00

09:02:40

1277

480.00

09:02:40

1116

479.80

09:03:19

180

479.80

09:03:19

1086

480.00

09:14:03

1148

480.00

09:14:03

1069

480.00

09:14:03

1130

480.00

09:14:03

1247

480.00

09:14:03

1300

480.00

09:14:03

1374

479.60

09:14:35

901

480.00

09:20:21

1153

480.00

09:20:21

230

480.00

09:20:21

686

480.00

09:20:21

632

480.00

09:20:21

52

480.00

09:20:21

587

480.00

09:20:21

416

480.00

09:20:21

1223

480.00

09:24:51

1532

479.80

09:26:14

1438

479.60

09:26:15

161

479.60

09:26:15

1150

479.60

09:32:52

1144

479.60

09:32:52

1074

479.80

09:36:08

605

480.00

09:41:31

450

480.00

09:41:31

281

480.00

09:41:31

798

480.00

09:41:31

484

480.00

09:41:31

684

479.60

09:41:31

684

479.70

09:41:31

686

479.70

09:41:31

147

479.70

09:41:31

562

479.30

09:41:32

551

479.30

09:41:32

1208

480.00

09:45:00

988

480.00

09:45:00

228

480.00

09:45:00

538

479.60

09:45:00

1000

487.60

12:54:02

210

487.60

12:54:14

80

487.30

12:58:41

34

487.30

12:58:41

28

487.30

12:58:41

80

487.30

12:58:41

501

487.70

13:02:19

4

487.70

13:02:29

49

487.70

13:02:29

554

487.70

13:02:29

322

487.70

13:02:29

148

487.70

13:02:29

52

487.70

13:02:29

1074

487.30

13:06:09

122

486.20

13:09:41

1183

486.20

13:09:41

1373

487.60

13:16:44

1272

487.60

13:16:44

751

487.60

13:16:44

373

487.50

13:18:17

1115

487.50

13:21:02

1289

487.50

13:22:27

1271

487.60

13:31:08

165

487.20

13:31:49

938

487.20

13:31:49

1132

487.00

13:32:10

141

486.90

13:36:47

1538

487.60

13:42:25

1289

487.60

13:42:25

1275

487.40

13:43:19

1216

488.10

13:50:20

636

487.90

13:53:32

549

487.90

13:53:32

87

487.90

13:55:03

1167

487.90

13:55:03

1073

489.30

14:01:35

1117

489.20

14:02:15

1188

489.70

14:03:02

83

489.50

14:03:49

970

489.50

14:03:49

1053

488.90

14:04:32

1262

489.10

14:09:02

1069

489.10

14:12:03

1113

489.80

14:13:51

1036

489.80

14:14:47

84

489.80

14:14:47

87

489.80

14:14:47

528

490.00

14:21:18

333

490.00

14:21:18

270

490.00

14:21:18

1137

490.00

14:21:18

266

489.80

14:21:40

1106

490.60

14:27:56

1000

491.00

14:31:25

791

491.00

14:31:25

1209

491.00

14:31:25

120

491.00

14:31:25

1146

491.00

14:31:53

1140

490.80

14:32:04

1248

491.00

14:34:23

780

490.70

14:35:39

1138

491.00

14:38:17

1095

491.00

15:03:50

1177

491.00

15:03:50

1221

491.00

15:03:50

1070

491.00

15:03:50

1210

491.00

15:03:50

1276

491.00

15:03:50

1143

491.00

15:03:50

1167

491.00

15:03:50

1254

491.00

15:03:50

204

491.00

15:03:50

971

491.00

15:03:50

1305

491.00

15:03:50

461

491.00

15:03:50

793

491.00

15:03:50

1137

491.00

15:03:50

1325

491.00

15:03:50

1271

491.00

15:05:14

4

490.80

15:05:52

530

490.80

15:05:52

542

490.80

15:05:52

1139

490.50

15:06:11

349

490.30

15:07:08

740

490.30

15:07:08

545

490.00

15:07:39

512

490.00

15:07:39

619

489.80

15:09:55

620

489.80

15:09:55

1306

489.70

15:10:00

354

489.60

15:12:06

751

489.60

15:12:06

1296

489.60

15:15:56

913

489.50

15:17:52

136

489.50

15:17:52

202

489.90

15:19:00

984

489.90

15:19:00

1233

489.70

15:19:06

1136

489.50

15:19:36

1119

489.60

15:22:54

1176

489.30

15:25:43

1160

489.60

15:28:27

671

489.50

15:28:27

87

489.50

15:28:27

510

489.50

15:28:27

87

489.30

15:30:36

1208

489.30

15:30:36

1057

489.10

15:31:14

1271

488.60

15:33:04

946

488.50

15:36:29

227

488.50

15:36:29

245

488.40

15:36:39

369

488.40

15:36:39

35

488.40

15:36:39

301

488.40

15:36:39

1270

488.50

15:39:36

1214

488.30

15:39:45

1184

488.80

15:45:30

1056

488.80

15:45:30

73

488.80

15:45:30

1089

488.80

15:45:30

1252

488.60

15:46:45

1287

488.50

15:49:14

1287

488.80

15:49:54

476

488.90

15:52:13

577

488.90

15:52:13

1183

488.80

15:55:13

900

488.60

15:55:27

178

488.60

15:55:27

411

489.10

15:57:15

660

489.10

15:57:15

1213

489.30

15:58:50

1187

490.00

16:00:17

1237

489.90

16:00:19

1224

490.00

16:02:46

1169

490.00

16:02:46

1174

489.90

16:02:46

671

489.70

16:06:19

549

489.80

16:06:19

671

489.70

16:06:29

671

489.70

16:06:29

155

489.70

16:06:29

340

489.70

16:06:29

671

489.60

16:06:33

376

489.60

16:06:33

102

489.60

16:06:33

1083

489.90

16:10:19

1441

490.30

16:12:20

1153

490.30

16:12:20

1293

490.40

16:13:39

1260

490.20

16:13:42

671

490.30

16:13:42

578

490.30

16:13:42

803

491.00

16:16:33

275

491.00

16:16:33

1206

490.90

16:16:41

1245

490.70

16:17:28

655

490.40

16:17:30

393

490.50

16:17:56

459

490.50

16:17:56


