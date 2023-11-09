Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
9 November 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 485.479p. The highest price paid per share was 491.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 472.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0248% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 500,919,300 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 806,338,642. Rightmove holds 11,796,138 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1000
472.80
08:07:34
122
472.80
08:07:34
1143
474.10
08:14:10
1354
473.90
08:22:09
832
473.90
08:22:09
699
473.80
08:22:09
87
473.80
08:22:09
87
473.90
08:22:09
369
473.90
08:22:09
1189
473.80
08:22:09
1105
475.90
08:40:04
1000
475.90
08:40:04
245
475.90
08:40:04
200
477.80
08:43:50
932
477.80
08:43:50
890
477.80
08:43:50
342
477.80
08:43:50
232
477.60
08:44:02
1035
477.60
08:44:02
733
477.60
08:44:12
610
477.70
08:44:12
1136
477.70
08:44:26
11
477.60
08:44:31
390
477.60
08:44:31
735
477.60
08:44:31
1266
477.80
08:46:16
725
477.80
08:46:16
550
477.80
08:46:16
1212
478.10
08:46:42
1184
478.10
08:46:42
225
477.80
08:47:37
1029
477.80
08:47:37
1299
479.70
08:52:47
2626
479.70
08:52:47
1267
479.60
08:52:47
699
479.00
08:52:47
600
479.00
08:52:47
699
479.10
08:52:47
519
479.10
08:52:47
43
479.10
08:52:47
1206
479.00
08:53:41
76
479.00
08:53:41
1283
478.50
08:53:50
1096
477.80
08:56:43
699
477.60
08:56:43
459
477.60
08:56:43
543
480.00
09:02:40
637
480.00
09:02:40
3303
480.00
09:02:40
1155
480.00
09:02:40
1075
480.00
09:02:40
1277
480.00
09:02:40
1116
479.80
09:03:19
180
479.80
09:03:19
1086
480.00
09:14:03
1148
480.00
09:14:03
1069
480.00
09:14:03
1130
480.00
09:14:03
1247
480.00
09:14:03
1300
480.00
09:14:03
1374
479.60
09:14:35
901
480.00
09:20:21
1153
480.00
09:20:21
230
480.00
09:20:21
686
480.00
09:20:21
632
480.00
09:20:21
52
480.00
09:20:21
587
480.00
09:20:21
416
480.00
09:20:21
1223
480.00
09:24:51
1532
479.80
09:26:14
1438
479.60
09:26:15
161
479.60
09:26:15
1150
479.60
09:32:52
1144
479.60
09:32:52
1074
479.80
09:36:08
605
480.00
09:41:31
450
480.00
09:41:31
281
480.00
09:41:31
798
480.00
09:41:31
484
480.00
09:41:31
684
479.60
09:41:31
684
479.70
09:41:31
686
479.70
09:41:31
147
479.70
09:41:31
562
479.30
09:41:32
551
479.30
09:41:32
1208
480.00
09:45:00
988
480.00
09:45:00
228
480.00
09:45:00
538
479.60
09:45:00
1000
487.60
12:54:02
210
487.60
12:54:14
80
487.30
12:58:41
34
487.30
12:58:41
28
487.30
12:58:41
80
487.30
12:58:41
501
487.70
13:02:19
4
487.70
13:02:29
49
487.70
13:02:29
554
487.70
13:02:29
322
487.70
13:02:29
148
487.70
13:02:29
52
487.70
13:02:29
1074
487.30
13:06:09
122
486.20
13:09:41
1183
486.20
13:09:41
1373
487.60
13:16:44
1272
487.60
13:16:44
751
487.60
13:16:44
373
487.50
13:18:17
1115
487.50
13:21:02
1289
487.50
13:22:27
1271
487.60
13:31:08
165
487.20
13:31:49
938
487.20
13:31:49
1132
487.00
13:32:10
141
486.90
13:36:47
1538
487.60
13:42:25
1289
487.60
13:42:25
1275
487.40
13:43:19
1216
488.10
13:50:20
636
487.90
13:53:32
549
487.90
13:53:32
87
487.90
13:55:03
1167
487.90
13:55:03
1073
489.30
14:01:35
1117
489.20
14:02:15
1188
489.70
14:03:02
83
489.50
14:03:49
970
489.50
14:03:49
1053
488.90
14:04:32
1262
489.10
14:09:02
1069
489.10
14:12:03
1113
489.80
14:13:51
1036
489.80
14:14:47
84
489.80
14:14:47
87
489.80
14:14:47
528
490.00
14:21:18
333
490.00
14:21:18
270
490.00
14:21:18
1137
490.00
14:21:18
266
489.80
14:21:40
1106
490.60
14:27:56
1000
491.00
14:31:25
791
491.00
14:31:25
1209
491.00
14:31:25
120
491.00
14:31:25
1146
491.00
14:31:53
1140
490.80
14:32:04
1248
491.00
14:34:23
780
490.70
14:35:39
1138
491.00
14:38:17
1095
491.00
15:03:50
1177
491.00
15:03:50
1221
491.00
15:03:50
1070
491.00
15:03:50
1210
491.00
15:03:50
1276
491.00
15:03:50
1143
491.00
15:03:50
1167
491.00
15:03:50
1254
491.00
15:03:50
204
491.00
15:03:50
971
491.00
15:03:50
1305
491.00
15:03:50
461
491.00
15:03:50
793
491.00
15:03:50
1137
491.00
15:03:50
1325
491.00
15:03:50
1271
491.00
15:05:14
4
490.80
15:05:52
530
490.80
15:05:52
542
490.80
15:05:52
1139
490.50
15:06:11
349
490.30
15:07:08
740
490.30
15:07:08
545
490.00
15:07:39
512
490.00
15:07:39
619
489.80
15:09:55
620
489.80
15:09:55
1306
489.70
15:10:00
354
489.60
15:12:06
751
489.60
15:12:06
1296
489.60
15:15:56
913
489.50
15:17:52
136
489.50
15:17:52
202
489.90
15:19:00
984
489.90
15:19:00
1233
489.70
15:19:06
1136
489.50
15:19:36
1119
489.60
15:22:54
1176
489.30
15:25:43
1160
489.60
15:28:27
671
489.50
15:28:27
87
489.50
15:28:27
510
489.50
15:28:27
87
489.30
15:30:36
1208
489.30
15:30:36
1057
489.10
15:31:14
1271
488.60
15:33:04
946
488.50
15:36:29
227
488.50
15:36:29
245
488.40
15:36:39
369
488.40
15:36:39
35
488.40
15:36:39
301
488.40
15:36:39
1270
488.50
15:39:36
1214
488.30
15:39:45
1184
488.80
15:45:30
1056
488.80
15:45:30
73
488.80
15:45:30
1089
488.80
15:45:30
1252
488.60
15:46:45
1287
488.50
15:49:14
1287
488.80
15:49:54
476
488.90
15:52:13
577
488.90
15:52:13
1183
488.80
15:55:13
900
488.60
15:55:27
178
488.60
15:55:27
411
489.10
15:57:15
660
489.10
15:57:15
1213
489.30
15:58:50
1187
490.00
16:00:17
1237
489.90
16:00:19
1224
490.00
16:02:46
1169
490.00
16:02:46
1174
489.90
16:02:46
671
489.70
16:06:19
549
489.80
16:06:19
671
489.70
16:06:29
671
489.70
16:06:29
155
489.70
16:06:29
340
489.70
16:06:29
671
489.60
16:06:33
376
489.60
16:06:33
102
489.60
16:06:33
1083
489.90
16:10:19
1441
490.30
16:12:20
1153
490.30
16:12:20
1293
490.40
16:13:39
1260
490.20
16:13:42
671
490.30
16:13:42
578
490.30
16:13:42
803
491.00
16:16:33
275
491.00
16:16:33
1206
490.90
16:16:41
1245
490.70
16:17:28
655
490.40
16:17:30
393
490.50
16:17:56
459
490.50
16:17:56