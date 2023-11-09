nXlvl: U of M and Ohio State Digital Fan Clubs Team Up for 'Battle for Good' Ahead of November 25 Game Supporting Local Charity

2nd & 7 literacy program partners with digital fan clubs 1870 and The Block, everyone wins in this 'Battle for Good'

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / This November, it's more than just rivalry; it's about making a difference. The Digital Fan Clubs of Ohio State, 1870 Society, and U of M, The Block, are going head-to-head in the "Battle for Good." For every person who joins either of these clubs throughout the month, $1 will be donated towards the student literacy program, 2nd & 7.

The Digital Fan Club, bringing in the most fans by the BIG game on November 25, will receive an additional $5,000 from nXlvl to contribute to their local 2nd & 7 program.

Behind this generous initiative is nXlvl, the powerhouse driving the Digital Fan Club app. They will gift $5,000 to the club with the highest digital fan turnout from November 1 through November 24. Everybody wins: the 'losing' digital fan club will also receive $1,500 donated by nXlvl to 2nd & 7.

"We are grateful for the support of everyone involved in Ohio State and Michigan's Digital Fan Clubs through the 'Battle for Good,'" said 2nd & 7 Executive Director Amy Hoying. "At 2nd & 7, we have one huddle that is made up of student-athletes from high schools and universities all over the country who are committed to tackling illiteracy by providing free books and positive role models to kids in need. The winners of this competition are the children in the communities we serve and we are proud of both communities for making an impact in the fight against illiteracy."

Committed to being a resource that helps student athletes grow and monetize their Name, Image, Likeness, the nXlvl app encourages students to create content throughout the contest that engages new fans and educates them on the importance of literacy at every age.

"When we launched nXlvl we envisioned a platform that would empower students to grow their Name, Image, Likeness as they start their athletic career," said nXlvl CEO Tom Broering. "Through charity partnerships like this one with 2nd & 7, students are also able to make a real difference in their communities both by volunteering their time and also giving them an opportunity to raise funds for amazing causes just by using the platform. We can't wait to see what the 1870 Society and The Block student-athletes accomplish!"

Since its inception in 1999, 2nd & 7 has gifted over half a million books to children in need nationwide. By involving numerous college and high school student-athlete volunteers, they are shaping the future generation of avid readers and leaders.

Join the Battle for Good. Support literacy. Make a difference. https://promo.nxlvl.app/battleforgood

