Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens' Inclusive Training Program Brings On CT Employees That Identify As Disabled

The company partners with the state to recruit people with disabilities, then trains and hires those employees at the Hartford-area distribution center.
October kicks off Disability Employment Awareness Month, but one company is already recruiting workers that identify as disabled - and they have been for 16 years now.
A Walgreens distribution center in Windsor was one of the company's first sites in the country to start an inclusive training program.
