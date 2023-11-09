Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HJF | ISIN: US9314271084 | Ticker-Symbol: W8A
Tradegate
09.11.23
20:14 Uhr
19,422 Euro
-0,162
-0,83 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,32219,38020:24
19,31819,40420:19
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2023 | 18:50
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens' Inclusive Training Program Brings On CT Employees That Identify As Disabled

The company partners with the state to recruit people with disabilities, then trains and hires those employees at the Hartford-area distribution center.

Originally published by NBC Connecticut

By Jane Caffrey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Watch the interview here

October kicks off Disability Employment Awareness Month, but one company is already recruiting workers that identify as disabled - and they have been for 16 years now.

A Walgreens distribution center in Windsor was one of the company's first sites in the country to start an inclusive training program.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of NBC Connecticut

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801788/walgreens-inclusive-training-program-brings-on-ct-employees-that-identify-as-disabled

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.