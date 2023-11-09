Black Friday Gaming TV Deals: Top Early Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL, Onn. & Vizio 120Hz & 144Hz Gaming TV Savings Ranked by Consumer Walk

The best early gaming TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the best deals on 4K UHD, QLED, OLED & more high refresh rate smart gaming TVs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Find the top early gaming TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the latest 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch and 85 inch 144Hz and 120Hz gaming TV offers. Access the best deals in the list below.

Best Gaming TV Deals:

Save up to 40% on Samsung gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to $400 on 120Hz Samsung TVs such as the 65" Samsung QN85B 4K TV (Samsung.com)

(Samsung.com) Save up to 43% on LG gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to 43% on TCL gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to 40% on Sony gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to 25% on Vizio gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to 33% on onn. gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to $250 on Hisense gaming TVs (Walmart.com)

Best 120Hz TV Deals:

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to 20% on 120Hz Samsung TVs such as the 65" Samsung QN85B (Samsung.com)

(Samsung.com) Save up to $2,000 on Sony 120Hz TVs (Walmart.com)

Best 144Hz TV Deals:

Save up to $2,700 on Samsung 144Hz TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to $1,800 on Samsung TVs with up to 144Hz refresh rate (Samsung.com)

(Samsung.com) Save on Hisense 144Hz 4K UHD TVs (Walmart.com)

More Smart TV Deals:

Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO & more 4K & smart TVs (Walmart.com)

(Walmart.com) Save up to $1,000 on Samsung TVs including the Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV (Samsung.com)

(Samsung.com) Save up to $1,200 on Sony BRAVIA LED & OLED TVs (Sony.com)

In recent years, the gaming industry has witnessed a significant shift, with a growing emphasis on high-quality visuals and immersive gameplay. As a result, the demand for gaming TVs has surged. These specialized displays cater to the specific needs of gamers, offering an enhanced gaming experience. One notable technological advancement in gaming TVs is the integration of OLED and QLED panels, which provide deeper blacks, vibrant colors, and faster response times, reducing motion blur.

Additionally, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are features that minimize input lag and screen tearing, ensuring smoother gameplay. Inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports allows for 4K resolution at high refresh rates. These advancements collectively make gaming TVs a worthwhile investment for the avid gamer.

