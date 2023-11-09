Xfinity Black Friday Deals: Early Cell Phone Plans, Internet & More Deals Tracked by Consumer Articles

Review the best early Comcast Xfinity deals for Black Friday, featuring the top Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel offers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Find all the latest early Xfinity deals for Black Friday 2023, including all the best deals on the Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Google Pixel 8, alongside a selection of Internet plans. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:

Save up to $500 on a wide range of iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel & more smartphones (Xfinity.com)

Save on the Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (Xfinity.com)

Save on Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max phones (Xfinity.com)

Save on the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone (Xfinity.com)

Save up to $400 on Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7a, 7 Pro & 6a phones (Xfinity.com)

Save up to $500 on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold5 & more (Xfinity.com)

Save up to $350 on Motorola moto g phones (Xfinity.com)

Best Xfinity Internet & TV Deals:

Save on Xfinity Internet plans (up to 1200 Mbps) (Xfinity.com)

Save on Xfinity X1, Flex & NOW TV plans (Xfinity.com)

Save up to $30/mo on Xfinity Internet + Mobile plans (Xfinity.com)

Save on Xfinity Internet + TV subscription plans (Xfinity.com)

Save on Xfinity Internet + TV + More plans (Xfinity.com)

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retailers featuring Xfinity's products have noted a steady climb in demand, particularly for packages that couple cell phone plans with internet services. This demand has prompted retailers to adapt, ensuring they are equipped to highlight Xfinity's comprehensive connectivity solutions.

By showcasing the benefits of these bundles, retailers are tapping into the consumer's desire for streamlined and efficient telecommunications services, further strengthening the retail appeal of the Xfinity brand.

The economic indicators leading up to Black Friday 2023, falling on November 24, point to a significant spike in consumer spending, particularly in the realms of phones, phone plans, and internet plans. Economists are observing the trends and forecasting a robust boost in the telecommunications sector.

Such consumer behavior reflects both a recovering economy and an increasing dependence on digital connectivity. Companies are expected to respond with competitive pricing strategies, which not only fuel the economy but also serve as a litmus test for consumer confidence and spending power heading into the holiday season.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews

Director, Nicely Network

andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Consumer Articles

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801345/xfinity-black-friday-deals-2023-early-cell-phone-plans-internet-more-deals-tracked-by-consumer-articles