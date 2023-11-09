Thanksgiving With Rosebud Restaurants: Take-Home & Dine-in Specials

Whether you're staying home, or dining out, Rosebud has this Thanksgiving covered

CHICAGO,IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Rosebud Restaurants is here to make Thanksgiving convenient by catering to both those who prefer to enjoy their meal in the comfort of their own home and those who seek a dine-in experience.

Thanksgiving can quickly become stressful with the demands of meal preparation and the post-feast cleanup consuming precious moments that could be spent with loved ones. Why not have Rosebud handle the heavy lifting and allow you to be present with your family during the holiday?

Whether you prefer to spend Thanksgiving at one of Rosebud's locations, or in the comfort of your home, Rosebud has your Thanksgiving feast covered. This year's special comes with:

Turkey or Brisket

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Candied Carrots

Creamed Corn

Cranberry Sauce

Stuffing

Rigatoni Vodka

Savory Gravy

Jalapeño-Infused Cornbread

Your Choice of Pecan, Cherry, or Pumpkin Pie

*A la carte options also available with the purchase of a package

The take-home Thanksgiving special is priced at $300 and serves 8-10 individuals, roughly $30/person. Orders will be accepted until noon on Friday, Nov. 17. Orders can be placed by going to rosebudrestaurants.com.

For those opting to dine in on Thanksgiving, the turkey dinner special is priced at $59.95 per person and will be available at most Rosebud Restaurant locations. Seating is limited, so we encourage you to secure your reservation by going to rosebudrestaurants.com or straight to OpenTable.

For further details about Rosebud Restaurant's Thanksgiving Specials, please reach out to marketing@rosebud-restaurants.com.

