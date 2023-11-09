Anzeige
WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
09.11.23
16:58 Uhr
1.260,00 Euro
+10,00
+0,80 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.255,001.270,0020:20
1.255,001.265,0017:49
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2023 | 20:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Best Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, S22 & S21 Black Friday Deals: Early S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, S23+, S23 FE & More Samsung Phone Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends

Check out the best early Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, S22 & S21 deals for Black Friday, including all the latest offers on Z Fold5 & Z Flip5, S23+, S23 FE & more phones

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Black Friday 2023 sales researchers have compared the best early Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, S22 & S21 deals for Black Friday 2023, including the best savings on prepaid and postpaid Samsung S series and Z series phones. Check out the full range of deals in the list below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals:

  • Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra (ATT.com)
  • Save up to $75 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra (BestBuy.com)
  • Save up to $100 back on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (BestBuy.com)
  • Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23 Plus & S23) (Verizon.com)
  • Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones (carrier-locked & unlocked) (Walmart.com)
  • Save on prepaid Samsung Galaxy S23 phones (Visible.com)
  • Save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 FE & S23 Ultra (Xfinity.com)
  • Save on the Samsung Galaxy S23 (BoostMobile.com)
  • Save on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series including S23+, S23 Ultra & S23 standard model (StraightTalk.com)

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals:

  • Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 phones including S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (ATT.com)
  • Save on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (BestBuy.com)
  • Save up to $840 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones (S22 Ultra, S22+ & S22) (Verizon.com)
  • Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 (prepaid & postpaid plans) (Walmart.com)
  • Save on prepaid Samsung Galaxy S22 series (Visible.com)
  • Save on Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra smartphones (Xfinity.com)
  • Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (StraightTalk.com)

More Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals:

  • Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy phones (S21, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A13 & more) (ATT.com)
  • Save up to $415 on unlocked Samsung phones including the Galaxy Z Flip5 with qualified trade-in (BestBuy.com)
  • Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold5, S21 FE, Z Flip5 & more (Verizon.com)
  • Save up to 60% on locked & unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones (Walmart.com)
  • Save on prepaid Samsung Galaxy smartphones like the Z Flip5, A14 & more (Visible.com)
  • Save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 & more (Xfinity.com)
  • Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, A03s & A23 5G (BoostMobile.com)
  • Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Flip4, S21 FE & more (StraightTalk.com)

For more early savings, Saver Trends recommends checking out Walmart.com. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact Information

Andy Mathews
Director, Nicely Network
andy@nicelynetwork.com

SOURCE: Saver Trends

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801251/best-galaxy-s23-s23-ultra-s22-s21-black-friday-deals-2023-early-s22-ultra-s23-ultra-s23-s23-fe-more-samsung-phone-savings-highlighted-by-saver-trends

