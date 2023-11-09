d1g1t Inc.: d1g1t Has Been Named One of the Winners of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program

This elite ranking is reserved for the top 50 Canadian technology companies that are transforming their industries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / d1g1t, the leading institutional-grade wealth management platform for Financial Advisors, RIAs, and Multi-Family Offices, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the winners in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

d1g1t's CEO, Dr. Dan Rosen, attributes the company's success to the amazing team who builds and supports d1g1t's enterprise wealth management technology solution. He also highlights the strong demands, from wealth management firms and advisors throughout North America, for access to cutting-edge risk-based investment management tools. "We are truly delighted and honored to be included in the Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program for a second year in a row," said Dr. Dan Rosen, d1g1t's co-Founder and CEO. "This recognition is further validation of our value proposition, empowering wealth management firms with the technology they need to grow their businesses, streamline operations and deepen the relationships with their clients."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

The award recognition follows d1g1t's continued success, which includes a recently announced funding round featuring MissionOGCI Financial, National Bank of Canada's venture arm NA Ventures, U.S./UK VC Illuminate Financial, Purpose Financial, FigTree Financial, and CIBC Innovation Banking. In a short time it has grown its platform to service thousands of advisors at leading wealth management firms and multi-family offices in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, managing close to $200 Billion in Assets.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the leading Institutional-grade Wealth Management Platform for Advisors, Multi-family Offices, RIAs, and Broker Dealers. Powered by institutional-grade analytics & risk management tools, d1g1t enables firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Much more than a reporting platform, d1g1t equips financial client-facing advisors, back-office teams and senior management with operational efficiencies and powerful intelligence they need in real-time. The company is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise risk and portfolio management systems for many of the world's top investment banks, institutional and wealth managers, hedge funds, and regulators around the world.

For more information, visit d1g1t.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise-Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

