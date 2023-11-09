Black Friday Home Theater & Surround Sound Deals: Best Early Speakers, Subwoofer & Soundbar Deals Monitored by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday surround sound & home theater deals for 2023. Compare the best Sonos, Bose, Samsung, SVS & Vizio offers on this page

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Black Friday researchers have found the latest early home theater & surround sound deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest savings on TV soundbars, surround sound sets, speakers, subwoofers and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Home Theater Deals:

Save up to 65% on home theater systems from Vizio, Samsung, onn. & more (Walmart.com)

Save up to $125 on Sonos home theater sets (Premium Immersive set, Surround set & more) (Sonos.com)

Save on Bose Deluxe, Steal the Thunder & more home theater sound system (Bose.com)

Save up to $500 on Samsung home theater systems with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & more (Samsung.com)

Save up to $199 on SVS surround sound home theater systems (SVSound.com)

Save up to $500 on Sony home theater systems (Sony.com)

Save up to 30% on Vizio V-Series, M-Series & more home theater systems (Walmart.com)

Best Soundbar Deals:

Save up to 70% on a wide selection of soundbars from Samsung, Vizio, Bose, Sonos & more (Walmart.com)

Save up to $125 on Sonos soundbars, sets & accessories (Sonos.com)

Save up to 55% on soundbars with Dolby Atmos (Walmart.com)

Save up to 20% on Roku smart soundbars (Walmart.com)

Save up to 33% on Bose smart soundbars & TV speakers (Bose.com)

Save up to 55% on Samsung soundbars (S-series, Q-series, B-series & more) (Samsung.com)

Save up to 33% on a wide selection of Sony soundbars (Sony.com)

Save up to 50% on LG wireless & Bluetooth soundbars (LG.com)

Save up to 45% on Vizio soundbars (Walmart.com)

Save up to $35 on TCL soundbars (Walmart.com)

Best Subwoofer Deals:

Save up to $200 on SVS 1000 Pro, 2000 Pro, 3000 & more subwoofers (SVSound.com)

Save up to 50% on car subwoofers from Kicker, Rockville, MTX Audio & more (Walmart.com)

Save up to $125 on the Sonos Sub, Sub Mini & more (Sonos.com)

Save up to 50% on a wide range of powered subwoofers (Klipsch, Kenwood, Pioneer & more) (Walmart.com)

Save up to $160 on Kicker subwoofers (Walmart.com)

Save up to 20% on Klipsch subwoofers (Walmart.com)

The art of home cinema has reached new heights with the integration of home theater and surround sound systems. In today's tech-driven world, consumers can replicate the magic of the silver screen in their own living rooms.

A combination of cutting-edge visual displays and immersive audio technologies offers an authentic cinematic experience. Surround sound systems employ multiple speakers and advanced algorithms to recreate sound sources from various angles.

