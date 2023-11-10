Liberty: SMEs Turn to Flexible Business Loans to Keep Up with Technological Change

As the financial and technological climate shift at a rapid pace, non-bank lender Liberty is helping businesses stay at the forefront of change.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / With interest rates and inflation disrupting the commercial landscape, business owners are searching for more functional ways to take advantage of developments in technology.

Many SMEs are turning to flexible lending support to upgrade their equipment and maintain customer demand.



While in the past businesses may have had trouble finding a lender who can help them in a shifting climate, Liberty says there are non-bank lenders that can help bridge the gap.



According to Liberty's Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, non-banks like Liberty have a wide range of business loans available depending on individual needs and circumstances.



"Non-banks, like Liberty, assess loans differently to traditional lenders, so we can often help business owners reach their lending goals sooner," Ms Jenkinson said.



Liberty takes a unique approach to evaluating applications and can often help businesses even when their credit history is less than perfect.



Business owners considering business loans should first discuss their situation with a trusted expert, says Liberty.



"An informed perspective on your lending options could make a big difference. We encourage any SME considering a business loan to talk to their local Liberty Adviser," Ms Jenkinson said.



Over the past 26 years, Liberty has helped business owners through a variety of economic climates.



"At Liberty, our goal is to think outside the box to provide loans which suit your circumstances and get you closer to your goals. Your business is unique, so your loan should be too," Ms Jenkinson said.



Whether it's boosting cash flow or taking business growth to the next level, Liberty can support Australian businesses to reach their goals.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial. Liberty Advisers have access to a panel of lenders through Liberty Network Services Pty Ltd ABN 65 151 158 628 Australian Credit Licence 408042 (LNS). LNS has access to products including those from Liberty Financial.

