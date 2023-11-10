The Foundation opens San Diego facility to provide holistic, physical, and mental support for Navy SEAL warriors and veterans to heal with the most advanced technology and resources;

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW), today unveiled its new, state-of-the-art Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility in downtown San Diego. The 20,000-square-foot facility features advanced technology, equipment, and personnel to help Navy SEAL warriors and veterans physically and mentally recover and rebuild from injuries and trauma.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined NSF to commemorate the facility's grand opening alongside Retired Navy Vice Admiral Sean Pybus, Navy SEAL Foundation CEO Robin King, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Executive Chairman and Founder Joel Marcus, former SEAL and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Senior Vice President Tony Duynstee, and retired SEAL and Virginia High Performance Founder and CEO Alex Oliver.

"The opening of this state-of-the-art facility addresses the increasing need for specialized support of Naval Special Warfare personnel and veterans in transitioning back to civilian life following their service," said Robin King, CEO of NSF. "Providing warriors with physical and mental fitness support is paramount in the Warrior Fitness Program. We are proud to have the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the facility's opening, and we thank them for their leadership and advocacy of veteran mental health. We are grateful to our partners and generous donors who have made the creation of this facility possible and the impact it will have for Naval Special Warfare personnel and their families."

After a tour of the facility's gym space, The Duke and Duchess participated in a huddle discussion about mental health challenges faced by veterans and their families before joining guests at the grand opening celebration, where they met with SEALs.

"The holistic, whole person approach that Naval Special Warfare takes in supporting active-duty service members and veterans is unparalleled," said The Duke. "When veterans walk through these doors, not only will they have the tools to heal their bodies, but also the resources to heal their minds."

The Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility was funded through the generosity of NSF donors and is led by Virginia High Performance (VHP). It features a collection of the most advanced fitness and workout resources, including the latest rehabilitation technology and advanced biometric tracking systems. The facility includes an 11,169-square-foot gym on the ground floor and more than 8,000 square feet of quiet and specialty spaces upstairs. It is the second Warrior Fitness Program Facility, joining the VHP-owned location in Virginia Beach, VA, which opened in 2017. Along with VHP, the Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility is supported by partners Sentry and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

The Warrior Fitness Program aims to optimize human performance for SEALs wherever they find themselves on the battlefield, transitioning to civilian life, or retired from service. It provides a holistic, evidence-based recalibration (physical and mental) for NSW personnel to serve as a "hard reset" before leaving the military and for NSW veterans following separation from active duty. The program also helps warriors still serving to recover from injuries.

Participants in the 4-6 week program spend each day under the care and guidance of strength and conditioning coaches, performance dietitians, speech pathologists, chiropractors, and myofascial release and breathing experts, who help to address issues like chronic pain, cognitive decline, proper nutrition, sleep disruption, and societal reconnection.

The Warrior Fitness Program is one of over 30 essential programs the Navy SEAL Foundation offers under five Pillars of Support in its mission to support the Naval Special Warfare community. To learn more about the Navy SEAL Foundation Warrior Fitness Program, visit: https://www.navysealfoundation.org/programs/wfp/

Photo Caption 1: (L to R): Virginia High Performance Founder and CEO Alex Oliver, former SEAL and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Senior Vice President Tony Duynstee, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Executive Chairman and Founder Joel Marcus, Navy SEAL Foundation CEO Robin King, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Retired Navy Vice Admiral Sean Pybus officially open the Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo credit: Dan Brozo

Photo Caption 2: Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet with Navy SEAL veterans and spouses for a huddle discussion about mental health challenges faced by Navy Special Warfare personnel and their families. Photo credit: Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation

Photo Caption 3: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex addresses Navy Special Warfare personnel, and their families, including Gold Star and surviving family members, at the opening of the Navy SEAL Foundation Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility. Photo credit: Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation

About the Navy SEAL Foundation

Navy SEAL Foundation Established in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that provides a comprehensive set of over 30 essential programs for active, reserve, and veteran SEALs, SWCCs, support personnel, and their families under five Pillars of Support Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF Program Overview

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides support when an active duty SEAL or SWCC is injured or becomes critically ill, under the Health Pillar. NSF offers a specialized program to address their unique physical and mental concerns while optimizing their quality of life. NSF also maintains connections to clinical psychologists skilled in addressing their specific mental health issues and access to cutting-edge treatment modalities. The Navy SEAL Foundation is committed to keeping our warriors, families, and veterans healthy.

Charity Navigator has awarded NSF a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. NSF ranks higher than 99.9% of charities nationwide. Ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funds our programs or is retained for future mission use.

