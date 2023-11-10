Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Mr. Keith Adams as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective as of the date hereof. Mr. Adams will assume CFO duties from the Company's Executive Director, Kay Jessel, who has served as interim CFO since March 7, 2023.

Mr. Adams is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant with over 40 years of experience, including several executive roles in the cannabis integration and supply chain management space. Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Mr. Adams was most recently CFO of 4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNT)(FFNTF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer.Prior to that, Mr. Adams was CFO of LP-KP IP Holdings, LLC d/b/a Loudpack, a privately-held California vertically integrated cannabis company. Mr. Adams has also held the positions of Chief Accounting Officer of DionyMed Brands, Inc. (DYMEF), a multi-state cannabis brand, distribution and delivery platform supporting cultivators, manufacturers and brands in both medical and adult-use markets and as CFO at Efficient Power Conversion, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN)-based power management technology.

We are delighted to have Keith join our C-suite. Besides his strong track record in senior financial leadership across various technology companies, Keith has valuable cannabis sector exposure, having been active in this sector for more than half a decade.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

For further information, please contact:

Kay Jessel

Executive Director

604.365.6099

IR@finalbell.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801956/final-bell-appoints-new-cfo