

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,235.1 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the September reading.



The M3 money stock rose an annual 1.8 percent to 1,590.2 trillion yen, also unchanged from the previous month.



The L money stock was up 2.0 percent on year at 2,114.8 trillion yen, easing from 2.1 percent a month earlier.



