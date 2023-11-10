Black Friday Laptop Deals: Best Early Chromebook, Windows Laptop, Apple MacBook & More Notebook Sales Ranked by The Consumer Post

Review of the best early Black Friday laptop deals for 2023. Explore the top Acer, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell & more notebook, gaming laptop & touchscreen laptop deals listed below

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Black Friday deals researchers have summarized the best early laptop deals for Black Friday 2023, including the top deals on Apple MacBooks, Chromebooks, notebooks, gaming laptops, 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops, Windows laptops, and more. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Laptop Deals:

Save up to 50% on a wide range of HP laptops (HP.com)

Save up to 78% on laptops from Apple, HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Microsoft & more (Walmart.com)

Save up to $550 on a wide range of laptops and shop the HP Chromebook Plus (BestBuy.com)

Save up to 50% on Dell laptops (Dell.com)

Save up to 40% on Samsung laptops (Galaxy Books) plus up to $732 off with qualified trade-in (Samsung.com)

Save up to 35% on a wide range of Dell laptops (Walmart.com)

Save up to 28% on Apple MacBook Air & Pro laptops (Walmart.com)

Save up to 40% on a wide range of Chromebooks (Walmart.com)

Save up to 25% on Acer laptops (Walmart.com)

Best Gaming Laptop Deals:

Save up to $500 on HP gaming laptops including OMEN, Victus & more (HP.com)

Save up to 75% on gaming laptops including HP OMEN, HP Victus, Lenovo Legion, Acer Nitro, Acer Predator, MSI, ASUS ROG & more (Walmart.com)

Save up to $1,200 on gaming laptops including the Razer Blade 15 (BestBuy.com)

Save up to $550 on Dell gaming laptops including Alienware m18, G16 & more Dell gaming laptops (Dell.com)

Save up to 25% on Lenovo Legion, Legion Pro, IdeaPad, LOQ & more gaming laptops (Walmart.com)

Save up to $270 on Acer gaming laptops like Nitro 5, Predator Helios & more Acer gaming laptops (Walmart.com)

Best 2-in-1 Laptop Deals:

Save up to 48% on HP x360 laptops including Spectre, ENVY & Elite (HP.com)

Save up to 60% on 2-in-1 laptops from Lenovo, HP, ASUS & more (Walmart.com)

Save up to $550 on 2-in-1 laptops and shop the HP Chromebook Plus (BestBuy.com)

Save up to 64% on Dell 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops (Dell.com)

Best Chromebook Deals:

Save up to 45% on HP, ASUS & Samsung Chromebooks and more (Walmart.com)

Save up to 30% on HP Chromebooks including convertible models (HP.com)

Save up to $250 on a wide range of Chromebooks and shop the HP Chromebook Plus (BestBuy.com)

Save up to 38% on Dell Chromebook laptops & 2-in-1s (Dell.com)

Save up to $469 on a wide range of Samsung Chromebooks with qualified trade in (Samsung.com)

