The National Roof Certification and Inspection Association (NRCIA) members are now offering LeakFREE(R) roof certifications to benefit insurance companies by reducing liability and providing additional legal protections

Orange, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - The NRCIA announced its nationally standardized roof inspections designed to meet the needs of property owners, mortgage lenders, and insurance companies. Their LeakFREE® certifications include a comprehensive inspection of the entire roof, undertaken by one of their certified members, an analysis of the findings with respect to certification eligibility, and a report with professional recommendations.

For more details, visit https://www.nrcia.org.





The LeakFREE® certifications offer practical advantages to insurance companies when conducted prior to insuring a property. Roof certifications cover wear and tear, acting as an alternative to filing an insurance claim in the event of damage.

One benefit of obtaining a roof certification is gaining a thorough understanding of the roof's condition. This knowledge helps insurance companies to assess the level of risk and determine an appropriate premium to charge.

By performing their due diligence, insurance companies reduce their liability in legal contexts and improve customer retention through the assurance they can offer policyholders.

Obtaining a roof certification from the NRCIA ensures that the evaluation adheres to national standards, enhancing its credibility and providing additional legal protections for the insurer.

About the NRCIA

Since its inception in 1995, the National Roof Certification and Inspection Association has remained dedicated to providing high-quality roof certifications. NRCIA members undergo rigorous training and are among the top professionals in roofing and inspecting within their respective areas.

The introduction of LeakFREE® certifications has enabled the NRCIA to fulfill its mission of simplifying the often fragmented and unregulated protocols within the roofing industry.

Interested parties can learn more about roof certifications offered by the NRCIA by visiting https://www.nrcia.org.

