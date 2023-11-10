

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 9-day lows of 0.6352 against the U.S. dollar and 96.12 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6366 and 96.34, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to more than a 2-week low of 1.6791 and nearly a 2-week low of 0.8771 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.6754 and 0.8789, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0784 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0801.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.62 against the greenback, 94.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.85 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



