

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.5886 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 89.09 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5894 and 89.19, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8119 from Thursday's closing value of 1.8101.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 1.83 against the euro.



