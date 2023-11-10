

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly national accounts, industrial production and foreign trade figures from the UK are due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP for the third quarter, industrial output and external trade data. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent sequentially after expanding 0.2 percent in the preceding period.



Economists forecast UK industrial production to climb 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in August. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 15.3 billion in September compared to a GBP 15.95 billion shortfall in August.



In the meantime, consumer prices from Norway and household consumption and industrial output from Sweden are due.



At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office is set to issue consumer prices for October. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 10.4 percent from 12.2 percent in September.



At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Austria are due.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes industrial production for September. Economists expect industrial output to drop 0.2 percent on month, offsetting the 0.2 percent rise in August.



At 7.30 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at the Financial Times' Global Boardroom 2023 in London, UK.



