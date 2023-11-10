ALL Trial Lawyers: Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid Wins Top 10 Young Lawyers in Orange County Award from OCCDL

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / The Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law (OCCDL) has announced that attorney Mohammad Abuershaid has been awarded as one of the Top 10 Young Lawyers in Orange County . This prestigious award recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the legal profession and their respective practice areas.

Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid's recognition comes as a result of his exceptional work in Juvenile Dependency , Criminal Defense , and Personal Injury practice, areas where he has demonstrated unparalleled dedication and expertise. His commitment to his clients and tireless efforts to bring justice in every case have set him apart in a highly competitive field. This accomplishment underscores Abuershaid's exceptional skill, integrity, and his unwavering dedication to the legal profession. His unparalleled advocacy and pursuit of justice have rightly earned him a spot among the top attorneys in Orange County.

Mohammad Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers and is the lead attorney handling the firm's juvenile dependency practice, relying on his extensive experience and expertise to zealously fight to reunite families. Prior to forming ALL Trial Lawyers, Mr. Abuershaid was a public defender at the Orange County Public Defender's Office, where he represented thousands of indigent clients. Mr. Abuershaid is an active member of the Orange County Bar Association and the Orange County Criminal Defense Bar Association. His accolades include Super Lawyers - Rising Stars from 2021 - 2023 and the National Trial Lawyers - Top 40 under 40 from 2020 - 2021.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognized by OCCDL as one of the Top 10 Lawyers in Orange County," said Abuershaid. "I have always believed in the power of diversity, not just in the legal profession but in all aspects of society. This award is a testament to my commitment to promoting diversity, equality, and justice for all."

Please join us in celebrating Mohammad Abuershaid and the other honorees.

