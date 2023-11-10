Helps websites monetize traffic and boost retention.

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - Grow Credit, a prominent player in financial technology, a 2022 Forbes Fintech 50 Financial Inclusion Platform, and a trailblazer in innovative credit-building solutions, proudly announces the third product of its groundbreaking credit building as a service API, labeled Grow Publishers.





Grow Publisher, enables website publishers to monetize traffic and enhance customer loyalty through the integration of the Grow Publisher Widget, requiring minimal technical skills.

In expressing his excitement about this innovative solution, the CEO of Grow Credit stated, "Our mission is to make credit-building accessible to all, and with the introduction of Grow API Products, we're taking significant strides in revolutionizing the financial industry. This marks a significant leap, enhancing accessibility to credit-building while empowering users and financial institutions alike." - Joe Bayen

About Grow Credit:

Grow Credit's innovative credit-building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual MasterCard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. The company is also proud to be recognized as one of the top 30 fintech apps.

MEDIA CONTACT

Contact Person: Nick Roberts

Company: Grow Credit

Email: Press@growcredit.com

Website: https://growapi.growcredit.com/

