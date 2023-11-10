

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz (ALIZY), a German financial services provider, reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders dropped 29.5 percent to 2.02 billion euros from 2.87 billion euros in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit for the third quarter was 3.47 billion euros, down 14.6 percent from the prior year, due to a lower operating insurance service result in the Property-Casualty business segment driven by an exceptional high level of claims from natural catastrophes.



Shareholders' core net income for the third quarter declined to 2.06 billion from the prior year's 2.91 billion euros due to a lower operating profit and non-operating result. The prior year non-operating result benefitted from the Voya transaction.



Core earnings per share was 5.22 euros down from 7.23 euros in the previous year.



Total business volume for the third quarter rose by 4.5 percent year-over-year to 36.5 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment which benefitted from higher prices and volumes while the growth of the Life/Health business segment was primarily linked to strong single-premium volumes in the United States. This growth was partially offset by softer AuM-driven revenues in our Asset Management business segment.



The company still expects full-year 2023 operating profit to be 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.



