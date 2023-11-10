

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG or Richemont (CFRUY.PK), a Swiss luxury goods company, on Friday reported net profit for the first-half of 2023, compared to loss last year, helped by by almost all regions and distribution channels.



For the six-month period to September 30, the firm reported a profit of 1.505 billion euros or 2.601 euros per share, compared with a loss of 766 million euros or 1.337 euros per share, registered for the same period last year.



Earnings from continuing operations went up to 2.160 billion euros or 3.725 euros per share from 2.105 billion euros or 3.665 euros per share a year ago.



Loss from discontinued operations dropped to 655 million euros from 2.871 billion euros in 2022.



Pre-tax income was at 2.629 billion euros as against last year's 2.559 billion euros.



Operating income, however, decreased to 2.655 billion euros from 2.723 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue was 10.221 billion euros, up from previous year's 9.676 billion euros.



