Freitag, 10.11.2023
PR Newswire
10.11.2023 | 08:06
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - CORRECTION TO FINAL PROPOSED DIVIDEND

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

10 November 2023

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

CORRECTION TO FINAL PROPOSED DIVIDEND

The issuer advises that the following replaces the dividend rate announced in the Financial Highlights

and within the Chairman's Statement of the Final Results announcement made on 13 October 2023 at 07:30:00:

The Dividend Rate is 19 cents per Participating Preference Share and not 0.19 cents per Participating Preference Share. All other details remain unchanged.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517


