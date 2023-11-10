Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - CORRECTION TO FINAL PROPOSED DIVIDEND
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
10 November 2023
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
CORRECTION TO FINAL PROPOSED DIVIDEND
The issuer advises that the following replaces the dividend rate announced in the Financial Highlights
and within the Chairman's Statement of the Final Results announcement made on 13 October 2023 at 07:30:00:
The Dividend Rate is 19 cents per Participating Preference Share and not 0.19 cents per Participating Preference Share. All other details remain unchanged.
Nira Mistry
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
07778 354 517