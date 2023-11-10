Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Zündet jetzt diese Doppelstufen-Rakete und hebt ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
10.11.23
08:03 Uhr
1,863 Euro
+0,029
+1,58 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8372,00808:50
1,8691,91408:50
PR Newswire
10.11.2023 | 08:06
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

9 November 2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased

349,237

Weighted average price paid (p)

165.06

Highest price paid (p)

165.40

Lowest price paid (p)

159.50

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 89,043,598 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 661,651,417 FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 9 November 2023 is 661,651,417. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

306,000

165.39

BATE

1,352

162.90

CHIX

41,885

162.71

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

8:48:38

1352

160.90

CHIX

8:57:37

493

160.00

CHIX

8:57:37

859

160.00

CHIX

9:42:54

934

159.50

CHIX

9:42:54

200

159.50

CHIX

9:42:54

218

159.50

CHIX

11:43:03

1,352

161.90

CHIX

11:50:43

1,352

161.90

CHIX

12:00:30

288

161.50

CHIX

12:00:45

26

161.50

CHIX

12:00:45

1038

161.50

CHIX

12:00:55

1,122

161.40

CHIX

12:00:55

71

161.40

CHIX

12:00:55

159

161.40

CHIX

12:02:01

1352

161.30

CHIX

13:33:37

1,352

162.40

CHIX

14:02:44

1352

162.00

CHIX

14:13:03

352

162.00

CHIX

14:13:03

1,000

162.00

CHIX

14:20:50

488

161.90

CHIX

14:20:52

239

161.90

CHIX

14:30:43

178

161.90

CHIX

14:31:23

447

161.90

CHIX

14:48:29

1,352

161.90

CHIX

14:53:56

1,352

163.00

CHIX

15:02:12

251

162.80

CHIX

15:02:46

35

162.90

CHIX

15:06:12

1,352

163.00

CHIX

15:06:53

500

162.90

BATE

15:06:53

500

162.90

BATE

15:06:53

5

162.90

BATE

15:06:53

347

162.90

BATE

15:08:10

352

162.80

CHIX

15:08:10

1,000

162.80

CHIX

15:09:29

713

162.70

CHIX

15:11:08

639

162.70

CHIX

15:13:53

939

163.10

CHIX

15:19:44

1,352

163.50

XLON

15:23:14

377

163.50

CHIX

15:26:43

975

163.50

CHIX

15:30:27

260

163.40

CHIX

15:32:02

786

163.40

CHIX

15:32:02

306

163.40

CHIX

15:35:17

762

163.60

CHIX

15:35:17

404

163.60

CHIX

15:35:17

186

163.60

CHIX

15:40:07

909

163.60

CHIX

15:40:07

428

163.60

CHIX

15:40:07

15

163.60

CHIX

15:41:39

852

163.50

CHIX

15:41:39

500

163.50

CHIX

15:41:41

1,332

163.10

CHIX

15:43:44

20

163.10

CHIX

15:51:59

100

163.20

CHIX

16:16:38

1,352

164.40

CHIX

16:16:50

1,352

164.20

CHIX

16:20:09

1,352

164.20

CHIX

16:22:24

1352

164.20

CHIX

16:27:03

1096

164.40

CHIX

16:27:03

256

164.40

CHIX

16:27:14

1,352

164.30

CHIX

16:29:12

1,352

164.40

CHIX

16:29:39

12

164.50

XLON

16:35:12

9,268

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,981

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

781

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

17,711

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,956

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

12451

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

4699

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

935

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

10,892

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

4857

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,330

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

103

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

17,472

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

11,492

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

86

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,250

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

250

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

935

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2194

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,087

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2757

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,297

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2330

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

5,249

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

19,637

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

32,457

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

55,592

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

10401

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

8,975

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

12482

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

11057

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

187

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

3,459

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

854

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,734

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

2,278

165.40

XLON

16:35:12

16,160

165.40

XLON


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.