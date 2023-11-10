Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2023 | 08:10
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

KBC GROUP - 10 November 2023 - information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff

Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on https://www.kbc.com/en/corporate-governance/leadership/board-of-directors--information.html, in the table 'Special reports of the Board' (only in Dutch):


- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors' report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
