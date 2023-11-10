

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German IT company, on Friday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter, on higher business volumes.



Earnings increased to 66.76 million euros or 0.53 euros per share from 63.41 million euros or 0.50 euros per share in the prior year.



EBT rose 6 percent to 93.88 million euros from 88.19 million euros in the previous year.



Revenue edged up 1 percent to 1.48 billion euros from 1.46 billion euros of the prior year.



On Thursday, Bechtle shares closed at 45.45 EUR, up 1.86% in Germany.



