WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Frankfurt
09.11.23
21:50 Uhr
1,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2201,39008:58
Dow Jones News
10.11.2023 | 08:31
Arix Bioscience PLC: PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding

DJ PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding 
10-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
("Company") 
PDMR Notification & Director Shareholding 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
The Company has been notified that Andrew Smith, Non-Executive Director of the Company purchased 25,000 Ordinary shares 
of 0.001 pence each in the Company ("Shares") on 9th November 2023 at a price of GBP1.13 per share. 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Andrew Smith 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                      Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                     Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                     Arix Bioscience plc 
 
b)      LEI                             213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 
                                     pence each 
 
       Identification code                     GB00BD045071 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                     Share purchase 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                      Price(s)GBP    Volume(s) 
 c)                                               25,000 
                                        1.13 
 
       Aggregated information 
d) 
       - Aggregated volume                     25,000 
 
       - Price                           GBP28,174.25 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                     9 November 2023 
 
f)      Place of the transaction 
                                     London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact: Kin Company Secretarial Limited, Company Secretary +44 20 8819 6486

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  283953 
EQS News ID:  1770099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

