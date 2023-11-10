DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 09 November 2023 it purchased a total of 93,985 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 43,985 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.200 GBP1.044 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.188 GBP1.032 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.194698 GBP1.040029

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,001,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5093 1.190 XDUB 08:28:50 00067680582TRLO0 1322 1.192 XDUB 08:36:27 00067681052TRLO0 3217 1.192 XDUB 08:41:27 00067681305TRLO0 4866 1.190 XDUB 09:12:35 00067682274TRLO0 5000 1.188 XDUB 11:31:44 00067686466TRLO0 6400 1.196 XDUB 12:25:09 00067687969TRLO0 1205 1.200 XDUB 12:51:06 00067688630TRLO0 4954 1.200 XDUB 13:18:36 00067689789TRLO0 3208 1.198 XDUB 14:20:32 00067692143TRLO0 1858 1.198 XDUB 14:20:32 00067692142TRLO0 1559 1.198 XDUB 15:07:28 00067694743TRLO0 4338 1.198 XDUB 15:07:28 00067694742TRLO0 2449 1.198 XDUB 15:38:56 00067696182TRLO0 669 1.198 XDUB 15:40:49 00067696257TRLO0 2169 1.196 XDUB 15:43:15 00067696303TRLO0 1693 1.196 XDUB 15:43:15 00067696302TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5690 103.80 XLON 10:14:39 00067683808TRLO0 5204 103.40 XLON 11:31:44 00067686464TRLO0 1222 103.40 XLON 11:31:44 00067686465TRLO0 3040 103.20 XLON 11:31:44 00067686467TRLO0 2370 103.20 XLON 11:31:44 00067686468TRLO0 3264 104.40 XLON 13:31:37 00067690766TRLO0 2734 104.40 XLON 14:20:32 00067692141TRLO0 3105 104.20 XLON 14:20:34 00067692144TRLO0 2558 104.20 XLON 14:20:34 00067692145TRLO0 4048 104.40 XLON 15:52:38 00067696643TRLO0 1380 104.40 XLON 16:13:37 00067697566TRLO0 674 104.40 XLON 16:13:37 00067697567TRLO0 8696 104.40 XLON 16:13:37 00067697568TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 283952 EQS News ID: 1770069 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)