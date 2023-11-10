Anzeige
Freitag, 10.11.2023
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 09 November 2023 it purchased a total of 93,985 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     43,985 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.200     GBP1.044 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.188     GBP1.032 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.194698    GBP1.040029

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,001,388 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5093       1.190         XDUB      08:28:50      00067680582TRLO0 
1322       1.192         XDUB      08:36:27      00067681052TRLO0 
3217       1.192         XDUB      08:41:27      00067681305TRLO0 
4866       1.190         XDUB      09:12:35      00067682274TRLO0 
5000       1.188         XDUB      11:31:44      00067686466TRLO0 
6400       1.196         XDUB      12:25:09      00067687969TRLO0 
1205       1.200         XDUB      12:51:06      00067688630TRLO0 
4954       1.200         XDUB      13:18:36      00067689789TRLO0 
3208       1.198         XDUB      14:20:32      00067692143TRLO0 
1858       1.198         XDUB      14:20:32      00067692142TRLO0 
1559       1.198         XDUB      15:07:28      00067694743TRLO0 
4338       1.198         XDUB      15:07:28      00067694742TRLO0 
2449       1.198         XDUB      15:38:56      00067696182TRLO0 
669       1.198         XDUB      15:40:49      00067696257TRLO0 
2169       1.196         XDUB      15:43:15      00067696303TRLO0 
1693       1.196         XDUB      15:43:15      00067696302TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5690       103.80        XLON      10:14:39      00067683808TRLO0 
5204       103.40        XLON      11:31:44      00067686464TRLO0 
1222       103.40        XLON      11:31:44      00067686465TRLO0 
3040       103.20        XLON      11:31:44      00067686467TRLO0 
2370       103.20        XLON      11:31:44      00067686468TRLO0 
3264       104.40        XLON      13:31:37      00067690766TRLO0 
2734       104.40        XLON      14:20:32      00067692141TRLO0 
3105       104.20        XLON      14:20:34      00067692144TRLO0 
2558       104.20        XLON      14:20:34      00067692145TRLO0 
4048       104.40        XLON      15:52:38      00067696643TRLO0 
1380       104.40        XLON      16:13:37      00067697566TRLO0 
674       104.40        XLON      16:13:37      00067697567TRLO0 
8696       104.40        XLON      16:13:37      00067697568TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  283952 
EQS News ID:  1770069 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1770069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

