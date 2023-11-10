DMEGC Solar introduces ground-breaking N-type rectangular wafer modules, advancing efficiency and performance

HENGDIAN, China, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DMEGC Solar, a globally recognized leader in the manufacturing of high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules, unveiled two innovative N-type rectangular wafer module series, M10RT and G12RT, for the international market. The modules leverage N-type silicon wafers, enabling mass production efficiencies of up to 25.5%. Incorporating Super-Multiple Busbar (SMBB) technology alongside high-density packaging and other enhancements, significant progress has been made in module power and efficiency. Additionally, these improvements contribute to lower attenuation, enhanced temperature coefficients and superior performance in low-light conditions for power generation.

The M10RT 54 Series, primarily aimed at the distributed generation market, features modules sized 1,762mm x 1,134mm. They come in a variety of options including single-glass, double-glass, all-black and transparent versions, with power outputs ranging from 430W to 450W. The G12RT 66 Series, including single-glass and double-glass designs, are specially designed for large-scale projects. They boast larger 2,382mm x 1,134mm modules and a higher power range from 605W to 620W. The entire product line has received certification from standards-setting organizations TÜV Rheinland and TÜV SüD, and has passed extended-stress testing according to IEC TS 63209-1:2021. The products are now available for purchase worldwide.

The latest N-type rectangular wafer modules exhibit exceptional efficiency, robust power output, superior electricity generation capacity, and outstanding reliability, leading to increased revenue for customers. In the case of the 54 version, the M10RT cell, measuring 182.2mm x 186.7mm compared to the M10 cell's 182mm x 182mm, boosts the maximum output power by 15W and increases the conversion efficiency of 0.3%. These enhancements further improve system efficiency and reduce Balance of System (BOS) and Levelized Cost of Electricity (LOCE) costs.

The recently released rectangular modules provide greater compatibility than traditional models and can easily adapt to various application scenarios. Designed for flexibility, they accommodate both inverters and power optimizers and adhere to industry-standard dimensions. This results in increased container utilization, a reduction in transportation costs, and greater convenience during installation and maintenance.

Notably, the latest modules lineup is manufactured using 100% renewable energy, aligning with stringent industry standards for hazardous substances. They have achieved PFAS-free, RoHS and REACH certifications, underscoring their commitment to environmental safety. Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential of DMEGC Solar's upcoming highly efficient modules, which we expect to significantly advance the development of the PV industry.

