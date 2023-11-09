MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) ("EVI" or the "Company") announced today its results for the first quarter of its fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, including record revenue and gross profit. The Company also provided commentary on its results of operations, financial strength, growth initiatives, and the status of its technology investments. Click here to listen to the Company's recorded earnings conference call.

Through disciplined execution of its buy-and-build growth strategy and a thriving entrepreneurial culture, EVI has established itself as a leader in the highly fragmented North American commercial laundry distribution and services market. Since 2016, EVI has, among other things, completed twenty-five acquisitions, expanded into new geographies, retained and invested in additional sales and service personnel, broadened its OEM representations, and implemented advanced operating technologies. As a result of these initiatives, since 2016, EVI's revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA have grown at compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 37%, 24%, and 35%, respectively.

Henry M. Nahmad, EVI's Chairman and CEO, commented: "EVI delivered record revenue and gross profit during the quarter. Our results are a testament to the dedication of our team and their thoughtful execution of various initiatives they have undertaken to drive growth, modernize operations, and improve profitability. Given the success of these initiatives, we will continue to invest in people capable of driving growth while we also invest in and deploy technologies that enhance the customer experience. This approach has served us well and has been the catalyst to generating incrementally greater operating leverage over the last few years. Finally, it is important to note that our first quarter results include a one-time expense related to the acceleration of stock compensation in connection with the achievement of specific financial goals during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023."

Select Company Achievements during the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Generated record first quarter revenue

Produced record first quarter gross profit

Sustained a strong balance sheet with $29.7 million of net debt

Delivered $1.5 million of operating cash flow, a $7.7 million increase over the same quarter of the prior fiscal year

New customer sales order contracts met the value of those fulfilled during the first fiscal quarter

Completed one acquisition adding sales and service expertise to the Company's Northeast Region

Fiscal First Quarter Highlights (compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023)

Revenue increased 6% to a first quarter record $88.1 million

Gross profit increased 5% to a first quarter record $25.7 million

Gross margin was 29.2% compared to 29.4% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year

Operating income was $2.6 million compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year

Operating income adjusted for one-time noncash expense was $3.8 million

Net income was $1.3 million, or approximately 1.5%, compared to $2.8 million in the same quarter of prior fiscal year

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.0 million, or approximately 7%, compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year

Results of Operations

The 6% increase in revenue for the quarter was the result of an increase in products available to satisfy steady customer demand and a larger sales organization that is successfully growing market share across various end market segments. Given the increasing installed base of commercial laundry equipment EVI represents, parts, installation, and routine service revenues also increased. Concurrently, the Company sustained gross margins of over 29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 reflecting five consecutive quarters of gross margins equaling or exceeding 28%. The topline growth and sustained gross margins reflect the benefit of various initiatives undertaken to improve the customer value proposition and in turn deliver incrementally better profitability. The first quarter record revenue and gross profit performance was partially offset by an approximately $3.0 million, or 15%, increase in SG&A. The SG&A increase includes a one-time expense of $1.2 million in stock compensation expense (40%), $1.0 million in additional selling expenses (33%), and $0.8 million in technology investments and expenses in connection with the new business acquisition (27%).

More specifically, EVI's culture to reward performance through a variety of pay-for-performance incentive programs to its leadership and sales professionals resulted in a one-time stock compensation expense related to the acceleration of the vesting of previously granted restricted stock awards and restricted stock units triggered by the Company's achievement of specific financial goals during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The increase in selling expense is the result of an increase in commissionable sales and increased headcount of sales professionals across the Company in connection with investments in new OEM representations, additional distribution territories, and collaborative strategies with the Company's OEM partners in the pursuit of future growth. Finally, the increase in other operating expenses reflect expenses related to acquired businesses and the Company's continued investments to modernize and optimize its operations.

Financial Strength, Operating Cash Flow, and Liquidity

EVI's strong financial position has been critical to its performance and at the completion of the first fiscal quarter, the Company's balance sheet remains strong with $29.7 million of net debt. EVI believes that its low leverage position allows the Company ample liquidity to continue investing in opportunities consistent with its long-term growth strategy. The Company believes that its financial strength, access to capital, and history of consistent growth provides comfort and confidence to its stakeholders.

During fiscal 2023, management invested much of its free cash flow into working capital, primarily in inventory required to support short-term customer equipment and parts needs, and to fulfill confirmed customer sales order contracts. During the first fiscal quarter, the Company was able to monetize a portion its inventory investment resulting in $1.5 million of operating cash flows, reflecting a $7.7 million increase in cash flow from operations as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Mr. Nahmad commented: "We understand that managing our financial resources effectively is critical to achieving sustainable growth over the long term. By taking a thoughtful and risk mitigating approach to capital allocation, we believe we can continue to invest in our business and pursue strategic opportunities simultaneously. This approach has served us well in the past, and we remain confident that it has positioned us for success in the years ahead."

Technology Investments Update

Enterprise Resource Planning Systems: Over the last four years, the Company has consistently made significant investments to modernize and optimize its operations, including successful efforts to regionalize operations and implement new technologies at legacy business units. These investments and initiatives are designed to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and promote consistency across the Company's operations that collectively result in a more agile and responsive organization capable of scaling up with continued growth. The Company's new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system provides previously unavailable analytics that management now uses to make decisions aimed to fine tune continuing operations with greater speed and accuracy. At this point, the fundamental initiatives in connection with legacy business units are nearing completion as approximately 80% of these units are transacting on the end state system.

Field Service Management Platform: Subsequent to the completion of the first fiscal quarter, the Company commenced the configuration and implementation of its Field Service Management ("FSM") Platform aimed to transform the customer experience. The Company's future FSM Platform will provide EVI's field service technicians with real-time access to critical information to maximize technician utilization and efficiency, including real-time access to time-sensitive product detail, technical support, parts pricing and inventory availability, warranty management, route optimization, and more. The Company believes that this advanced technology will not only improve the efficiency of service operations, but also drive future product sales growth.

Mr. Nahmad commented: "The technological transformation of our Company is a significant undertaking that requires thoughtful and precise execution. To date, our technology investments have been primarily focused on our ERP Systems, which are the foundation of a broader technology strategy. Given our progress with the ERP Systems, we have increased our focus on deploying customer facing technology that we believe will accelerate optimization of newly acquired businesses, and facilitate market share growth, new customer acquisitions, margin expansion, and superior customer service. Our technology team is dedicated to this long-term initiative, and we are confident in the long-term benefits of these technology investments."

Acquisitions

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of ALCO Washer Center, a commercial laundry distributor and service provider. The acquisition strengthens EVI's leading market share position in the northeast region of the United States. Through this acquisition, EVI added experienced sales professionals with a track record of growth across an established customer base and a team of knowledgeable service technicians with a longstanding reputation for providing reliable services.

Mr. Nahmad commented: "Each acquisition is integral to achieving our long-term goal to build North America's largest value-added distributor of commercial laundry and related products and the most dynamic network of commercial laundry technicians. Our Company is excited about the benefits already delivered by these businesses and appreciate the value each provides to our growing organization. Looking forward, we continue to see a strong deal pipeline and believe that business owners, customers, and prospective leaders will continue to be attracted to joining the EVI family and to working with our Company in the months and years ahead."

EVI's Core Principles

EVI upholds specific core values and principles for its business, including:

Invest and manage with a long-term perspective

Uphold financial discipline with a view towards ensuring financial strength and flexibility

Respect the entrepreneurs and management teams that join the EVI family

Operate as a local business and empower leaders to make local decisions

Promote an entrepreneurial culture

Instill a growth mindset and culture of continuous improvement

Incentivize and reward performance with equity participation

Establish strong relationships with our OEM partners

Mr. Nahmad further added: "Consistent with our Core Principles, our strategy is long-term focused and takes time, patience, and thoughtful execution. We continue to pursue acquisition and other strategic opportunities in the commercial laundry industry and across other product and service categories that meet our financial and strategic criteria. While we are pleased with our operating performance, we continue steadfast in our relentless pursuit of growth through the execution of our long-term buy-and-build growth strategy.

Earnings Conference Call and Additional Information

The Company has provided a pre-recorded earnings conference call, including a business update, which can be accessed under "Financial Info" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.evi-ind.com or by visiting https://ir.evi-ind.com/message-from-the-ceo. For additional information regarding the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, EVI discloses the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which EVI defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and amortization of share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and amortization of share-based compensation to net income, as shown in the attached statement of Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation. EVI considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by companies, lenders, investors and others because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and the tax positions of companies can vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity, including cash flow, derived in accordance with GAAP, or to any other method of analyzing EVI's results as reported under GAAP. In addition, EVI's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to definitions of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides its customers with installation, maintenance, and repair services. The Company's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems as well as the purchase of the Company's installation, maintenance, and repair services.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Unaudited 3-Months Ended 3-Months Ended 09/30/23 09/30/22 Revenues $88,074 $83,428 Cost of Sales 62,382 58,923 Gross Profit 25,692 24,505 SG&A 23,075 20,122 Operating Income 2,617 4,383 Interest Expense, net 770 377 Income before Income Taxes 1,847 4,006 Provision for Income Taxes 565 1,159 Net Income $1,282 $2,847 Net Earnings per Share Basic $0.09 $0.20 Diluted $0.09 $0.20 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 12,581 12,522 Diluted 13,205 12,526



EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited 09/30/23 06/30/23 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $4,189 $5,921 Accounts receivable, net 47,825 48,391 Inventories, net 57,693 59,167 Vendor deposits 2,461 2,291 Contract assets 2,079 1,181 Other current assets 7,623 8,547 Total current assets 121,870 125,498 Equipment and improvements, net 12,909 12,953 Operating lease assets 7,831 8,714 Intangible assets, net 23,601 24,128 Goodwill 74,155 73,388 Other assets 9,121 9,166 Total assets $249,487 $253,847 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $31,595 $38,730 Accrued employee expenses 11,458 10,724 Customer deposits 24,327 23,296 Contract liabilities 545 668 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,790 3,027 Total current liabilities 70,715 76,445 Deferred income taxes, net 4,993 5,023 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,892 6,554 Long-term debt, net 33,878 34,869 Total liabilities 115,478 122,891 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value - - Common stock, $.025 par value 319 318 Additional paid-in capital 103,309 101,225 Treasury stock (3,509) (3,195) Retained earnings 33,890 32,608 Total shareholders' equity 134,009 130,956 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $249,487 $253,847



EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended 09/30/23 09/30/22 Operating activities: Net income $1,282 $2,847 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,546 1,446 Amortization of debt discount 9 3 Provision for bad debt expense 124 103 Non-cash lease expense (16) (14) Stock compensation 1,856 680 Inventory reserve 174 (136) (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (30) 132 Other 25 (36) (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable 500 (1,239) Inventories 1,772 (4,162) Vendor deposits (170) (101) Contract assets (898) (3,849) Other assets 969 (609) (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,191) 113 Accrued employee expenses 734 776 Customer deposits 977 (1,652) Contract liabilities (123) (507) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 1,540 (6,205) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (971) (771) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (987) (1,224) Net cash used by investing activities (1,958) (1,995) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 19,000 15,000 Debt repayments (20,000) (7,000) Repurchases of common stock in satisfaction of employee tax withholding obligations (314) - Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (1,314) 8,000 Net decrease in cash (1,732) (200) Cash at beginning of period 5,921 3,974 Cash at end of period $4,189 $3,774





EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended 09/30/23 09/30/22 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $767 $371 Cash paid for income taxes $3,171 $794 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Common stock issued for acquisitions $229 $ -

The following table reconciles net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Amortization of Share-based Compensation (in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited 3-Months Ended 3-Months Ended 09/30/23 09/30/22 Net Income $1,282 $2,847 Provision for Income Taxes 565 1,159 Interest Expense, Net 770 377 Depreciation and Amortization 1,546 1,446 Amortization of Share-based Compensation 1,856 680 Adjusted EBITDA $6,019 $6,509

