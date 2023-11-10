

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house builder Redrow Plc (RDW.L), in its trading update for the 18 weeks ended 3 November 2023, said that the value of net private reservations in the period was 25% below the prior year at 384 million pounds compared to 515 million pounds in the prior year. Gross private reservations per outlet per week for the period were 0.49 compared to 0.63 last year.



The average selling price of private reservations in the period was 2.5% lower at 471,000 pounds, compared to 483,000 pounds in the prior year.



Homes turnover for the period was 30% below last year at 456 million pounds compared to 650 million pounds in the prior year.



Due to improved timing of affordable legal completions, the company now expect the revenue profile for the current financial year to be more evenly split than originally anticipated, with 45% in the first half and 55% in the second half.



Redrow continues to expect profit before tax to be in the range of 180 million pounds to 200 million pounds and revenues of 1.65 billion pounds to 1.70 billion pounds For the fiscal 2024. However, with the lower than anticipated sales rate due to the more subdued Autumn housing market they are more likely to be towards the lower end of the range.



