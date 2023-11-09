Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation: Yuengling's and PickleJar Announces Mutual Agreement to Terminate the Business Combination Agreement

ATLANTA, GA and HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Yuengling's (OTC: YCRM) and PickleJar Holdings today announced they have entered into a mutual agreement to terminate the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) dated September 29th, 2023. The parties agreed necessary approvals and closing conditions to effectuate the Business Combination are no longer expected to be completed in timetable set for in the MOU, for reasons unrelated to PickleJar or Yuengling's. Under the terms of the terms of this agreement, neither party will pay any other fees or have any other liabilities to each other related to the MOU.



"Today's announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, however PickleJar has identified an alternative public company that will enable us to continue on our growth path. We will continue to operate from a position of strength and stability," said PickleJar's Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong market position, business integrity, operational quality, and well-diversified and stable product mix have enabled our business to navigate challenging industry dynamics. We remain focused on executing our growth plan."

"This decision provides our shareholders with clarity. Though disappointed with the outcome, we move forward with other options," said Everett Dickson, Chairman. "I want to thank PickleJar for their spirit of partnership and tremendous efforts over the last several months and wish them enormous success for the future."

ABOUT YUENGLING'S ICE CREAM (YCRM)

Yuengling's Ice Cream was founded by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 to help support the family brewery during Prohibition, which lasted from January, 1920 to December, 1933. Spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, Yuengling's maintained a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The company discontinued production in 1985 when no family successor emerged. In 2014, the brand was revived with plans to expand the brand's production and distribution. However, in 2022, the corporate reorganization resulted in plans to take the company private to consider the relaunch of its products in the spring/summer of 2023.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR HOLDINGS, INC.

PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. The company's payments technology, Venue Managed Services and proprietary performance management tools are changing the way money is made and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging the advertising and music industry expertise of our leadership team, the company offers a suite of services and revenue-share programs to create direct engagement between artists and fans and increase loyalty for venues and brands through the PickCoins rewards program for the new Gratitude Economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about the company's expanding platform of services engineered to "monetize the moments."

