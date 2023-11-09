Anzeige
09.11.2023
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2023 totaled $132.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $64.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $67.6 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of October 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 18,044
Global Discovery1,269
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,994
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,694
Global Equity Team
Global Equity361
Non-U.S. Growth12,026
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,038
China Post-Venture153
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity3,707
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,491
Value Income11
International Value Team
International Value36,397
International Explorer189
Global Value Team
Global Value22,031
Select Equity298
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets787
Credit Team
High Income8,287
Credit Opportunities199
Floating Rate56
Developing World Team
Developing World3,056
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak1,946
Antero Peak Hedge402
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained301
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities82
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities412
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 132,231
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $53 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


