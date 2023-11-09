Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.: Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2023 Revenue up 99% to $49.9 Million and Net Income of $8.6 Million or $0.54 per Diluted Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.
The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue increased 99% to $49.9 million.
- Retail revenue increased 15% to $7.2 million.
- Services revenue increased 237% to $29.4 million, with recurring services revenue generated from operations and maintenance contracts up 48% to $5.0 million.
- Manufacturing revenue increased to $4.7 million.
- Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share, as compared to $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.
- Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis).
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.8 million and working capital was $83.1 million as of September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
- Received notice to proceed on the first phase of a $204 million project to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii which was announced in June.
- Volume of water sold in the company's Grand Cayman retail segment increased 16%, primarily due to the greater return of tourist activity.
- Recognized $20.0 million in revenue from PERC Water's progress on the construction of a $82 million water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. This contract is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.
- PERC commenced operations under a new contract to operate a wastewater treatment plant at the Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California. The annual contract began in July and has four one-year extensions exercisable by the customer. Revenue for the first year of the contract is expected to total approximately $1.3 million.
- PERC also began operations under a new contract to operate a wastewater treatment system for the City of Avalon on Catalina Island, California. The engagement began in July and will continue for 18 months, with extensions exercisable by the city. Revenue for the first 18 months of the contract is estimated at approximately $2.1 million.
- Rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on August 14 in commemoration of the company's founding in August 1973 by a group of visionary Caymanian and international investors and to celebrate 50 years of delivering world-class water services.
Dividend Increase
In August 2023, the company increased its dividend by 11.8% and declared a dividend of $0.095 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend was paid on October 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of October 2, 2023.
Management Commentary
"In Q3, we reported another solid quarter of results for both revenue and earnings," stated Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. "The nearly 100% increase in revenue to $49.9 million was due to strong growth across our services, retail water, and manufacturing business segments.
"Retail benefited from a 16% increase in the volume of water sold in Grand Cayman, with this reflecting the improved tourist activity over last year which had been below historical levels due to the lingering impact of the pandemic. The recent increase in the number of new flight options to Grand Cayman being added by major airlines indicates another strong tourist season ahead.
"The $20.7 million or 237% increase in services revenue was primarily generated by the progress our PERC Water subsidiary has made on the construction of an $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Arizona. Construction remains on schedule, and we anticipate generating additional revenue from the project until its substantial completion in the second quarter of 2024.
"Progress in the design and construction of the new Red Gate desalination plant on Grand Cayman also contributed to the increase in services segment revenue. In the U.S., we commenced work on the contract to design, build, operate and maintain a 1.7 MGD seawater desalination plant in Oahu, Hawaii, which we announced in June. We anticipate revenue generated over the approximate 24-year base term of the contract to total about $204 million in current dollars. The plant will be the 24th seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant that Consolidated Water has constructed and the first in the U.S.
"We believe this entrance into the U.S. desalination market positions us well for other opportunities in the Western U.S., a region that continues to experience unprecedented drought conditions, combined with growing populations. According to U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 22% of the Western U.S. has been experiencing drought conditions, with this worsening by more than 51% since October of last year.
"PERC's continued strong operating performance and revenue growth has continued to significantly improve our top and bottom line. Its strong operational presence in the Southwestern U.S. - a region that urgently needs new fresh water sources due to the unprecedented drought conditions - has set the stage for further growth and development in this important segment of our business.
"We expanded our footprint in the U.S. with our recently announced acquisition by PERC of Ramey Environmental Compliance (REC). REC operates and maintains water and wastewater treatment plants and provides technical services-very similar to PERC's O&M business-and they bring to us more than 100 clients in the Rocky Mountain and Eastern Plains regions of Colorado.
"In addition to strong synergies in culture and mission, REC expands our operational presence to a new growth area in the Western U.S. We anticipate that our greater financial resources and additional management expertise will help REC qualify for larger and potentially more complex O&M contracts in its home market. The acquisition also creates an important new selling channel for PERC's unique approach to design-build projects in the growing Colorado market.
"Looking ahead, we continue to remain optimistic about our future growth prospects. We are encouraged by the continued recovery of tourism to Grand Cayman, and our progress on the several large construction projects underway. We believe our continued efforts and successes, combined with the positive trends and increased bidding activity in our markets, represent strong drivers for continued growth, increased profitability, and further strengthening of shareholder value."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $49.9 million, up 99% compared to $25.1 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was driven by increases of $0.9 million in the retail segment, $20.7 million in the services segment and $3.3 million in the manufacturing segment.
Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 16% increase in the volume of water sold, as well as the result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company's water rates and a more favorable rate mix.
The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $179,000 in the bulk segment, primarily due to a decrease in the price of energy for CW-Bahamas that decreased the energy pass-through component of rates. The decrease in bulk segment revenue was partially offset by a 6% increase in CW-Bahamas' volume of water sold.
The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $20.0 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2023 for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 48% as compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago period.
The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.6 million or 33.3% of total revenue, up 143% from $6.8 million or 27.3% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share, up from a net income of $0.3 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the same year-ago period.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.8 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $47.7 million as of June 30, 2023, with working capital at $83.1 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders' equity totaling $178.0 million.
First Nine Months 2023 Financial Summary
Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was $127.0 million, up 93% compared to $65.7 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $3.4 million in the retail segment, $1.5 million in the bulk segment, $47.7 million in the services segment and $8.6 million in the manufacturing segment.
Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 17% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold in the Cayman Water license area increased by 15% and the remaining 2% increase in the volume of water sold was due to water sales made by Cayman Water directly to the WAC in January and February of 2023.
The retail revenue increased also as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company's retail water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.
The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to an increase of 8% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.
The increase in services segment revenue was due to an increase in plant construction revenue. The company recognized approximately $44.1 million in revenue for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona in the first nine months of 2023. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $12.8 million in the first nine months of 2023, up 19% as compared to $10.7 million in the same year-ago period.
The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to higher project activity.
Gross profit for the first nine months of 2023 was $42.6 million or 33.6% of total revenue, up 99% from $21.5 million or 32.7% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2023 was $20.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $0.38 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the nine months of 2023, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $19.7 million or $1.24 per diluted share, up from net income of $4.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.
Third Quarter Segment Results
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|7,216,574
|$
|8,488,615
|$
|29,427,664
|$
|4,721,222
|$
|49,854,075
|Cost of revenue
|3,371,891
|5,835,837
|20,174,645
|3,857,274
|33,239,647
|Gross profit
|3,844,683
|2,652,778
|9,253,019
|863,948
|16,614,428
|General and administrative expenses
|4,225,825
|347,668
|861,835
|437,162
|5,872,490
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|(381,142
|)
|$
|2,305,110
|$
|8,391,184
|$
|426,786
|10,741,938
|Other income, net
|236,066
|Income before income taxes
|10,978,004
|Provision for income taxes
|1,976,453
|Net income from continuing operations
|9,001,551
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|163,428
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|8,838,123
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(232,994
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|8,605,129
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|6,274,650
|$
|8,667,931
|$
|8,731,124
|$
|1,378,000
|$
|25,051,705
|Cost of revenue
|3,231,973
|6,446,549
|7,333,982
|1,195,428
|18,207,932
|Gross profit
|3,042,677
|2,221,382
|1,397,142
|182,572
|6,843,773
|General and administrative expenses
|3,818,459
|473,534
|936,708
|381,949
|5,610,650
|Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|1,499
|2,000
|-
|-
|3,499
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|(774,283
|)
|$
|1,749,848
|$
|460,434
|$
|(199,377
|)
|1,236,622
|Other expense, net
|(168,980
|)
|Income before income taxes
|1,067,642
|Provision for income taxes
|26,616
|Net income from continuing operations
|1,041,026
|Income attributable to non-controlling interests
|217,415
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|823,611
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(505,917
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|317,694
First Nine Months Segment Results
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|22,560,998
|$
|25,975,483
|$
|66,243,328
|$
|12,180,519
|$
|126,960,328
|Cost of revenue
|10,355,817
|18,010,718
|46,466,864
|9,489,870
|84,323,269
|Gross profit
|12,205,181
|7,964,765
|19,776,464
|2,690,649
|42,637,059
|General and administrative expenses
|12,668,467
|1,080,543
|2,855,067
|1,289,990
|17,894,067
|Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|(7,287
|)
|12,270
|-
|1,933
|6,916
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|(470,573
|)
|$
|6,896,492
|$
|16,921,397
|$
|1,402,592
|24,749,908
|Other income, net
|522,256
|Income before income taxes
|25,272,164
|Provision for income taxes
|4,366,005
|Net income from continuing operations
|20,906,159
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|463,775
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|20,442,384
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(699,858
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|19,742,526
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|Retail
|Bulk
|Services
|Manufacturing
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|19,114,653
|$
|24,442,324
|$
|18,530,427
|$
|3,589,333
|$
|65,676,737
|Cost of revenue
|9,404,124
|16,781,251
|14,849,029
|3,177,299
|44,211,703
|Gross profit
|9,710,529
|7,661,073
|3,681,398
|412,034
|21,465,034
|General and administrative expenses
|10,613,975
|1,187,909
|2,554,721
|1,046,853
|15,403,458
|Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|2,699
|2,000
|16,538
|-
|21,237
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|(900,747
|)
|$
|6,475,164
|$
|1,143,215
|$
|(634,819
|)
|6,082,813
|Other income, net
|548,729
|Income before income taxes
|6,631,542
|Provision for income taxes
|83,041
|Net income from continuing operations
|6,548,501
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|691,042
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|5,857,459
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(1,533,064
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|4,324,395
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors - SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|48,845,606
|$
|50,711,751
|Accounts receivable, net
|38,114,847
|27,046,182
|Inventory
|7,915,456
|5,727,842
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,430,079
|5,643,279
|Contract assets
|8,972,740
|2,913,722
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|298,591
|531,480
|Total current assets
|109,577,319
|92,574,256
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|50,063,524
|52,529,545
|Construction in progress
|6,446,049
|3,705,681
|Inventory, noncurrent
|5,048,222
|4,550,987
|Investment in OC-BVI
|1,388,917
|1,545,430
|Goodwill
|10,425,013
|10,425,013
|Intangible assets, net
|2,408,888
|2,818,888
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,720,637
|2,058,384
|Other assets
|3,389,634
|1,669,377
|Long-term assets of discontinued operations
|21,129,288
|21,129,288
|Total assets
|$
|211,597,491
|$
|193,006,849
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|11,436,484
|$
|8,438,315
|Accounts payable - related parties
|-
|403,839
|Accrued compensation
|2,697,033
|2,267,583
|Dividends payable
|1,570,319
|1,375,403
|Current maturities of operating leases
|471,506
|546,851
|Current portion of long-term debt
|114,964
|114,964
|Contract liabilities
|9,528,749
|8,803,921
|Deferred revenue
|391,558
|315,825
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|259,853
|389,884
|Total current liabilities
|26,470,466
|22,656,585
|Long-term debt, noncurrent
|133,770
|216,117
|Deferred tax liabilities
|466,285
|560,306
|Noncurrent operating leases
|1,481,005
|1,590,542
|Other liabilities
|153,000
|219,110
|Total liabilities
|28,704,526
|25,242,660
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
|Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 45,209 and 34,383 shares, respectively
|27,125
|20,630
|Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,746,552 and 15,322,875 shares, respectively
|9,447,931
|9,193,725
|Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|91,716,763
|89,205,159
|Retained earnings
|76,807,700
|61,247,699
|Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity
|177,999,519
|159,667,213
|Non-controlling interests
|4,893,446
|8,096,976
|Total equity
|182,892,965
|167,764,189
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|211,597,491
|$
|193,006,849
|CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|49,854,075
|$
|25,051,705
|$
|126,960,328
|$
|65,676,737
|Cost of revenue (including related party expense of $0 and $685,481 for the three months ended, and $0 and $2,165,850 for the nine months ended, September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
|33,239,647
|18,207,932
|84,323,269
|44,211,703
|Gross profit
|16,614,428
|6,843,773
|42,637,059
|21,465,034
|General and administrative expenses (including related party expense of $0 and $24,231 for the three months ended, and $0 and $72,693 for the nine months ended, September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
|5,872,490
|5,610,650
|17,894,067
|15,403,458
|Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net
|-
|3,499
|6,916
|21,237
|Income from operations
|10,741,938
|1,236,622
|24,749,908
|6,082,813
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|196,567
|56,701
|396,348
|348,304
|Interest expense
|(34,020
|)
|(2,042
|)
|(108,111
|)
|(8,847
|)
|Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI
|12,150
|6,075
|38,475
|24,300
|Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI
|37,182
|19,921
|108,012
|71,238
|Net gain (loss) on put/call options
|-
|(247,000
|)
|-
|29,000
|Other
|24,187
|(2,635
|)
|87,532
|84,734
|Other income (expense), net
|236,066
|(168,980
|)
|522,256
|548,729
|Income before income taxes
|10,978,004
|1,067,642
|25,272,164
|6,631,542
|Provision for income taxes
|1,976,453
|26,616
|4,366,005
|83,041
|Net income from continuing operations
|9,001,551
|1,041,026
|20,906,159
|6,548,501
|Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests
|163,428
|217,415
|463,775
|691,042
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|8,838,123
|823,611
|20,442,384
|5,857,459
|Total loss from discontinued operations
|(232,994
|)
|(505,917
|)
|(699,858
|)
|(1,533,064
|)
|Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders
|$
|8,605,129
|$
|317,694
|$
|19,742,526
|$
|4,324,395
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.05
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.38
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.10
|)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.02
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.05
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.38
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.02
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.28
|Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares
|$
|0.095
|$
|0.085
|$
|0.265
|$
|0.255
|Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:
|Basic earnings per share
|15,742,854
|15,290,597
|15,734,234
|15,287,233
|Diluted earnings per share
|15,928,604
|15,450,276
|15,909,725
|15,440,261