Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes interim report January 1st - September 30th, 2023

Stockwik's business idea and the financial goal of achieving an EBITA growth of 15 percent remains solid.

Our Healthcare, Business Services and Industry segment developed better than expected during the quarter. Healthcare continues to stand out with a better development than expected during the reporting period (January 1st - September 30th).

As of September 30th, 2023, the group has generated a proforma EBITDA of SEK 88.1 million over the most recent rolling twelve-month period. We have worked with our businesses and, for instance, implemented localized one-time cost-saving measures. These cost-saving initiatives, totalling to SEK 16.1 million, have been fully integrated and will be gradually realized from the third quarter of 2023. Adjusting for these cost savings, the proforma EBITDA amounts to SEK 104.2 million for the most recent rolling twelve-month period instead of SEK 88.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA proforma, per the bond terms, now stands at SEK 94.6 million, resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio, as per the bond terms, of 4.4x.

Together with our companies, we continue to focus on expanded corporate governance and expect to remove additional SEK 10 million in costs savings up to and including 2024.

QUARTER JULY 1 ST - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023

MSEK jul-sep 2023 jul-sep 2022 ?% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 173,3 180,7 -4,1% -9,7% 5,6% EBITDA 20,1 19,3 4,0% EBITA 9,9 12,1 -18,7% -23,0% 4,4% EBIT 7,3 7,7 -5,1% Profit before tax -7,3 -0,8 Profit after tax -6,6 -0,3 EBITA-margin % 5,7% 6,7% Operational cash flow -10,3 -11,1 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -1,05 -0,05 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -1,05 -0,05

THE REPORT PERIOD JANUARY 1ST - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023

MSEK jan-sep 2023 jan-sep 2022 ?% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 575,7 526,3 9,4% -2,9% 12,2% EBITDA 57,9 53,9 7,3% EBITA 29,7 34,4 -13,7% -25,0% 11,3% EBIT 19,9 21,9 -9,2% Profit before tax -29,3 -5,4 Profit after tax -23,2 -4,9 EBITA-margin % 5,2% 6,5% Operational cash flow -0,5 -4,2 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -3,67 -0,80 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -3,67 -0,80

ROLLING TWELVE-MONTHS OCTOBER 1ST 2022 - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2023

MSEK okt 2022-sep 2023 okt 2021-sep 2022 ?% of which organic, in percentage points of which acquired growth in percentage points Net sales 813,9 718,5 13,3% -0,5% 13,7% EBITDA 86,9 81,2 7,0% EBITA 50,8 55,9 -9,3% -24,1% 14,8% EBIT 37,2 39,2 -5,1% Profit before tax -23,1 7,7 Profit after tax -14,4 0,9 EBITA-margin % 6,2% 7,8% Operational cash flow 29,8 18,0 65,7% Net debt 415,7 369,0 Net debt/EBITDA 4,79 4,55

MSEK okt 2022-sep 2023 proforma okt 2021-sep 2022 proforma Net sales 821,9 829,5 EBITDA 88,1 97,3 EBITA 51,9 71,1 Profit after tax -13,8 10,1 Net debt 415,7 369,0 Net debt/EBITDA 4,72 3,79





Andreas Säfstrand, Acting President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

Phone: zero seven zero seven nine fifty two seven four three

