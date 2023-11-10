DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Nov-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.8032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20130175 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 284035 EQS News ID: 1770377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

